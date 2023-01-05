NORTHWESTERN ST. (8-7)
Kuath 2-3 0-0 4, J.Black 6-14 0-0 15, Hampton 4-6 4-5 12, Haney 4-7 7-8 18, Sharp 4-8 5-8 13, McDonald 6-10 0-0 15, Prim 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-1 0, Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-22 77.
MCNEESE ST. (5-10)
English 2-4 0-0 6, Francois 7-12 0-0 20, Massie 5-9 2-2 13, Scott 6-12 2-2 17, Shumate 7-8 1-1 15, Berze 3-8 4-4 13, McMillan 2-3 4-4 8, Oday 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 13-13 92.
Halftime_McNeese St. 48-35. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 9-23 (Haney 3-5, McDonald 3-6, J.Black 3-10, Prim 0-1, Sharp 0-1), McNeese St. 15-33 (Francois 6-11, Berze 3-7, Scott 3-8, English 2-3, Massie 1-2, Oday 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 25 (Sharp 8), McNeese St. 27 (Shumate 13). Assists_Northwestern St. 17 (Haney, Sharp 6), McNeese St. 17 (Massie 7). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 14, McNeese St. 21. A_3,304 (4,200).
