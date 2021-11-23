|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CARVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ferrell
|32
|4-11
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|4
|10
|Auguste
|29
|2-5
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|1
|6
|Coley
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|D.Scott
|34
|7-13
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|16
|Sims
|20
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|1
|B.Scott
|20
|4-8
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|Jacobs-Hollomon
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|0
|Gary
|15
|3-6
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|7
|Mayuen
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|8-12
|7-19
|13
|23
|54
Percentages: FG .404, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (D.Scott 2-4, Auguste 1-2, B.Scott 1-2, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-1, Mayuen 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Sims 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Auguste).
Turnovers: 24 (B.Scott 7, D.Scott 6, Sims 4, Auguste 3, Mayuen 2, Coley, Gary).
Steals: 9 (B.Scott 2, Coley 2, Auguste, D.Scott, Gary, Jacobs-Hollomon, Sims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|19
|4-6
|3-6
|4-6
|2
|1
|11
|Medley-Bacon
|19
|6-7
|4-5
|4-6
|3
|1
|16
|Francois
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|12
|Lewis
|16
|3-9
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|2
|6
|Massie
|23
|3-6
|1-2
|1-1
|6
|3
|7
|English
|22
|2-5
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Warren
|21
|7-10
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|14
|Shumate
|20
|5-5
|3-4
|4-8
|2
|1
|13
|Z.Scott
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Lucas
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Rawls
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Passmore
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|38-65
|16-26
|18-39
|21
|14
|98
Percentages: FG .585, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Francois 4-8, Passmore 1-1, English 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Massie 0-2, Warren 0-2, Z.Scott 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (English, Lucas, Medley-Bacon, Rawls, Shumate).
Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 3, Warren 3, Lewis 2, Massie 2, Medley-Bacon 2, Shumate 2, English, Francois, Lucas).
Steals: 14 (Lewis 3, Francois 2, Massie 2, Shumate 2, Lucas, Medley-Bacon, Passmore, Warren, Z.Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Carver
|24
|30
|—
|54
|McNeese St.
|43
|55
|—
|98
A_1,095 (8,500).