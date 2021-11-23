FGFTReb
CARVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ferrell324-112-21-14410
Auguste292-51-22-2116
Coley230-20-01-3040
D.Scott347-130-01-20516
Sims200-31-20-1421
B.Scott204-83-41-41212
Jacobs-Hollomon180-20-01-4150
Gary153-61-20-2207
Mayuen91-20-00-0002
Totals20021-528-127-19132354

Percentages: FG .404, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (D.Scott 2-4, Auguste 1-2, B.Scott 1-2, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-1, Mayuen 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Sims 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Auguste).

Turnovers: 24 (B.Scott 7, D.Scott 6, Sims 4, Auguste 3, Mayuen 2, Coley, Gary).

Steals: 9 (B.Scott 2, Coley 2, Auguste, D.Scott, Gary, Jacobs-Hollomon, Sims).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor194-63-64-62111
Medley-Bacon196-74-54-63116
Francois224-80-01-61112
Lewis163-90-12-4226
Massie233-61-21-1637
English222-54-40-0119
Warren217-100-20-32214
Shumate205-53-44-82113
Z.Scott151-50-00-1112
Lucas101-20-02-2012
Rawls71-11-20-2103
Passmore61-10-00-0003
Totals20038-6516-2618-39211498

Percentages: FG .585, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Francois 4-8, Passmore 1-1, English 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Massie 0-2, Warren 0-2, Z.Scott 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (English, Lucas, Medley-Bacon, Rawls, Shumate).

Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 3, Warren 3, Lewis 2, Massie 2, Medley-Bacon 2, Shumate 2, English, Francois, Lucas).

Steals: 14 (Lewis 3, Francois 2, Massie 2, Shumate 2, Lucas, Medley-Bacon, Passmore, Warren, Z.Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Carver243054
McNeese St.435598

A_1,095 (8,500).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

