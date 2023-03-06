|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Thomas
|24
|1-3
|1-2
|4-6
|2
|2
|3
|Francois
|38
|4-8
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|4
|11
|Massie
|27
|2-7
|0-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|4
|Scott
|37
|8-13
|4-6
|0-5
|0
|4
|22
|Shumate
|37
|8-13
|6-9
|5-14
|2
|2
|22
|Oday
|25
|3-4
|5-6
|0-1
|4
|1
|12
|Berze
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|17-26
|14-38
|12
|17
|77
Percentages: FG .540, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Francois 2-6, Scott 2-7, Berze 1-1, Oday 1-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, D.Thomas, Scott).
Turnovers: 19 (Massie 4, Shumate 4, Oday 3, Scott 3, D.Thomas 2, Francois 2, Berze).
Steals: 6 (Scott 5, Francois).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Del Cadia
|27
|0-2
|1-2
|0-3
|5
|5
|1
|Nelson
|35
|4-5
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|4
|9
|Huffman
|38
|10-17
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|2
|22
|Jones
|34
|8-12
|6-8
|2-2
|0
|2
|25
|Spencer
|31
|2-8
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|5
|5
|Maxwell
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|M.Thomas
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|5
|Terrell
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Amir-Paul
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|10-17
|6-18
|9
|22
|71
Percentages: FG .519, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-5, M.Thomas 1-3, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Spencer 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nelson).
Turnovers: 13 (Spencer 4, Del Cadia 3, Huffman 2, Jones 2, Nelson 2).
Steals: 11 (Del Cadia 3, Nelson 3, Spencer 2, Huffman, Jones, Terrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|McNeese St.
|41
|36
|—
|77
|Nicholls
|32
|39
|—
|71
.
