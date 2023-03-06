FGFTReb
MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Thomas241-31-24-6223
Francois384-81-13-60411
Massie272-70-21-4344
Scott378-134-60-50422
Shumate378-136-95-142222
Oday253-45-60-14112
Berze121-20-01-2103
Totals20027-5017-2614-38121777

Percentages: FG .540, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Francois 2-6, Scott 2-7, Berze 1-1, Oday 1-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, D.Thomas, Scott).

Turnovers: 19 (Massie 4, Shumate 4, Oday 3, Scott 3, D.Thomas 2, Francois 2, Berze).

Steals: 6 (Scott 5, Francois).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NICHOLLSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Del Cadia270-21-20-3551
Nelson354-51-22-5349
Huffman3810-171-32-21222
Jones348-126-82-20225
Spencer312-81-20-3055
Maxwell122-40-00-0024
M.Thomas92-40-00-3005
Terrell80-10-00-0010
Amir-Paul60-10-00-0010
Totals20028-5410-176-1892271

Percentages: FG .519, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-5, M.Thomas 1-3, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Spencer 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nelson).

Turnovers: 13 (Spencer 4, Del Cadia 3, Huffman 2, Jones 2, Nelson 2).

Steals: 11 (Del Cadia 3, Nelson 3, Spencer 2, Huffman, Jones, Terrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

McNeese St.413677
Nicholls323971

.

