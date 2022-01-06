|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|18
|4-8
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|5
|12
|Medley-Bacon
|24
|2-10
|4-9
|5-7
|1
|5
|8
|Lewis
|42
|6-14
|7-15
|3-12
|3
|4
|19
|Scott
|36
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Warren
|24
|3-9
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|5
|10
|Francois
|34
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Shumate
|34
|9-13
|3-7
|7-13
|2
|4
|21
|Massie
|25
|2-4
|4-5
|2-7
|1
|2
|8
|English
|13
|1-5
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|250
|31-76
|24-46
|19-50
|9
|33
|92
Percentages: FG .408, FT .522.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-2, Francois 2-9, Taylor 1-1, Warren 1-4, Massie 0-1, English 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Medley-Bacon 2, Francois, Lewis, Massie, Shumate, Taylor).
Turnovers: 12 (Shumate 4, Warren 4, Medley-Bacon 2, Lewis, Taylor).
Steals: 4 (English 2, Massie 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|11
|1-4
|4-6
|1-1
|0
|5
|6
|Kirkland
|39
|2-2
|8-11
|1-12
|2
|3
|12
|Green
|45
|2-9
|11-13
|1-5
|2
|3
|15
|Sackey
|38
|6-7
|1-2
|0-6
|3
|1
|13
|St. Hilaire
|43
|7-22
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|5
|17
|Allen-Eikens
|29
|4-6
|1-3
|0-6
|0
|3
|9
|Myers
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|5
|4
|Carson
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|2
|Doughty
|13
|0-4
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|4
|4
|Bell
|2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|25-59
|31-42
|6-44
|8
|34
|82
Percentages: FG .424, FT .738.
3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (St. Hilaire 1-4, Green 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Doughty 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kirkland 3, Allen-Eikens, Green, St. Hilaire).
Turnovers: 18 (Green 4, St. Hilaire 4, Allen-Eikens 3, Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Myers 2, Sackey).
Steals: 4 (St. Hilaire 2, Green, Sackey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|McNeese St.
|42
|29
|8
|13
|—
|92
|New Orleans
|31
|40
|8
|3
|—
|82
.