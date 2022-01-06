FGFTReb
MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor184-83-40-41512
Medley-Bacon242-104-95-7158
Lewis426-147-153-123419
Scott362-40-00-1036
Warren243-93-41-21510
Francois342-90-00-3026
Shumate349-133-77-132421
Massie252-44-52-7128
English131-50-21-1032
Totals25031-7624-4619-5093392

Percentages: FG .408, FT .522.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-2, Francois 2-9, Taylor 1-1, Warren 1-4, Massie 0-1, English 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Medley-Bacon 2, Francois, Lewis, Massie, Shumate, Taylor).

Turnovers: 12 (Shumate 4, Warren 4, Medley-Bacon 2, Lewis, Taylor).

Steals: 4 (English 2, Massie 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson111-44-61-1056
Kirkland392-28-111-122312
Green452-911-131-52315
Sackey386-71-20-63113
St. Hilaire437-222-20-30517
Allen-Eikens294-61-30-6039
Myers152-30-03-7054
Carson141-20-00-0052
Doughty130-44-40-4144
Bell20-00-10-0000
Williams10-00-00-0000
Totals25025-5931-426-4483482

Percentages: FG .424, FT .738.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (St. Hilaire 1-4, Green 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Doughty 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kirkland 3, Allen-Eikens, Green, St. Hilaire).

Turnovers: 18 (Green 4, St. Hilaire 4, Allen-Eikens 3, Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Myers 2, Sackey).

Steals: 4 (St. Hilaire 2, Green, Sackey).

Technical Fouls: None.

McNeese St.422981392
New Orleans31408382

.

