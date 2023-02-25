MD.-EASTERN SHORE (16-11)
Pollard 2-4 3-4 7, Davis 5-7 0-0 13, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Phillip 1-11 1-2 4, Styles 3-8 9-13 15, Nugent 7-10 3-4 21, Thompson 1-7 1-2 4, Hupstead 3-4 4-4 11, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0, Nnadozie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 22-31 78.
COPPIN ST. (7-22)
Blue 2-8 0-0 4, Hood 3-9 4-4 12, Sessoms 5-10 1-2 11, Sutton 3-5 0-0 9, Steers 2-6 4-4 8, Tarke 3-10 2-6 8, Spurlock 0-0 1-4 1, Tekavcic 1-2 2-2 4, Winston 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 14-22 57.
Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 10-31 (Nugent 4-7, Davis 3-5, Hupstead 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Phillip 1-9, Pollard 0-1, Styles 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Coppin St. 5-22 (Sutton 3-5, Hood 2-6, Winston 0-1, Sessoms 0-3, Tarke 0-3, Blue 0-4). Fouled Out_Pollard, Steers. Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 33 (Davis 7), Coppin St. 28 (Tarke 7). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 16 (Phillip 6), Coppin St. 11 (Sessoms 6). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 20, Coppin St. 26. A_676 (4,100).
