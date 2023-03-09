MORGAN ST. (15-16)
Horner 0-1 0-0 0, Djonkam 4-7 1-2 9, Burke 8-16 0-1 17, Hobbs 4-9 0-0 11, McCullough 0-3 2-2 2, Lawson 4-8 3-4 11, Thomas 4-9 0-0 10, Fagbenle 1-4 0-0 2, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 1-2 0-0 2, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 6-9 64.
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (18-12)
Pollard 3-6 7-8 13, Davis 2-5 4-6 9, Fofana 0-2 0-0 0, Phillip 3-8 0-0 6, Styles 7-9 5-7 19, Voyles 5-13 1-3 11, Nugent 4-5 0-0 8, Hupstead 4-5 2-3 11, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 19-27 80.
Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 46-35. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 6-17 (Hobbs 3-5, Thomas 2-3, Burke 1-7, Horner 0-1, Lawson 0-1), Md.-Eastern Shore 3-13 (Davis 1-2, Hupstead 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Fofana 0-1, Nugent 0-1, Phillip 0-2, Voyles 0-3). Rebounds_Morgan St. 25 (McCullough 8), Md.-Eastern Shore 30 (Pollard 9). Assists_Morgan St. 12 (Burke 5), Md.-Eastern Shore 7 (Fofana 3). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 25, Md.-Eastern Shore 12.
