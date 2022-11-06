WASHINGTON (97)
Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
MEMPHIS (103)
Aldama 2-9 0-1 4, Brooks 4-14 1-1 9, Adams 2-2 0-0 4, Bane 9-16 6-6 28, Morant 9-27 4-6 23, Clarke 7-8 2-2 16, LaRavia 2-3 0-0 6, Roddy 1-3 0-0 3, Tillman 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Konchar 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-91 16-20 103.
|Washington
|25
|18
|31
|23
|—
|97
|Memphis
|24
|33
|24
|22
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-41 (Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-9, Hachimura 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Barton 1-5, Porzingis 1-6, Gibson 0-1, Kispert 0-3, Avdija 0-5), Memphis 9-29 (Bane 4-8, LaRavia 2-3, Roddy 1-2, Jones 1-3, Morant 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Aldama 0-4, Brooks 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 49 (Kuzma 11), Memphis 50 (Adams, Aldama 10). Assists_Washington 25 (Barton, Goodwin 5), Memphis 20 (Morant 6). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Memphis 17. A_16,877 (18,119)
