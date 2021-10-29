FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bane38:067-160-01-62119
Jackson Jr.31:555-162-22-81415
Adams21:204-64-43-72012
Melton34:353-100-00-6347
Morant41:3911-226-60-75030
Anderson29:123-72-23-9328
Tillman22:172-50-01-4304
Williams20:572-90-00-1124
Jones17:242-50-00-3415
Konchar7:350-10-00-0100
Totals265:0039-9714-1410-512514104

Percentages: FG .402, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 12-48, .250 (Bane 5-11, Jackson Jr. 3-10, Morant 2-8, Jones 1-3, Melton 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Tillman 0-2, Williams 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Melton 3, Anderson 2, Williams 2, Adams, Jackson Jr.).

Turnovers: 17 (Morant 5, Adams 3, Bane 3, Melton 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Anderson).

Steals: 17 (Melton 4, Morant 4, Adams 2, Jones 2, Bane, Jackson Jr., Konchar, Tillman, Williams).

Technical Fouls: coach Taylor Jenkins, 6:55 third.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green37:372-50-01-12724
Wiggins37:247-151-20-41116
Looney10:422-30-01-3034
Curry40:4011-297-71-78236
Poole23:534-91-10-2329
Lee32:375-120-00-60214
Iguodala25:241-50-22-6222
Porter Jr.19:483-40-00-3118
Toscano-Anderson14:212-20-00-0314
Bjelica13:512-60-01-4304
Payton II8:430-00-01-1110
Totals265:0039-909-127-482917101

Percentages: FG .433, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Curry 7-20, Lee 4-9, Porter Jr. 2-3, Wiggins 1-4, Bjelica 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Poole 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Green 5, Iguodala, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 22 (Poole 6, Curry 5, Green 5, Wiggins 2, Iguodala, Lee, Looney, Payton II).

Steals: 8 (Green 3, Bjelica, Curry, Iguodala, Poole, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis202528256104
Golden State371824193101

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:23.

