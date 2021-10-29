|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bane
|38:06
|7-16
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|19
|Jackson Jr.
|31:55
|5-16
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|4
|15
|Adams
|21:20
|4-6
|4-4
|3-7
|2
|0
|12
|Melton
|34:35
|3-10
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|4
|7
|Morant
|41:39
|11-22
|6-6
|0-7
|5
|0
|30
|Anderson
|29:12
|3-7
|2-2
|3-9
|3
|2
|8
|Tillman
|22:17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|0
|4
|Williams
|20:57
|2-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Jones
|17:24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|5
|Konchar
|7:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|265:00
|39-97
|14-14
|10-51
|25
|14
|104
Percentages: FG .402, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 12-48, .250 (Bane 5-11, Jackson Jr. 3-10, Morant 2-8, Jones 1-3, Melton 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Tillman 0-2, Williams 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Melton 3, Anderson 2, Williams 2, Adams, Jackson Jr.).
Turnovers: 17 (Morant 5, Adams 3, Bane 3, Melton 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Anderson).
Steals: 17 (Melton 4, Morant 4, Adams 2, Jones 2, Bane, Jackson Jr., Konchar, Tillman, Williams).
Technical Fouls: coach Taylor Jenkins, 6:55 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|37:37
|2-5
|0-0
|1-12
|7
|2
|4
|Wiggins
|37:24
|7-15
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|16
|Looney
|10:42
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Curry
|40:40
|11-29
|7-7
|1-7
|8
|2
|36
|Poole
|23:53
|4-9
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|2
|9
|Lee
|32:37
|5-12
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|14
|Iguodala
|25:24
|1-5
|0-2
|2-6
|2
|2
|2
|Porter Jr.
|19:48
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Toscano-Anderson
|14:21
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|Bjelica
|13:51
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|0
|4
|Payton II
|8:43
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|265:00
|39-90
|9-12
|7-48
|29
|17
|101
Percentages: FG .433, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Curry 7-20, Lee 4-9, Porter Jr. 2-3, Wiggins 1-4, Bjelica 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Poole 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Green 5, Iguodala, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 22 (Poole 6, Curry 5, Green 5, Wiggins 2, Iguodala, Lee, Looney, Payton II).
Steals: 8 (Green 3, Bjelica, Curry, Iguodala, Poole, Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|20
|25
|28
|25
|6
|—
|104
|Golden State
|37
|18
|24
|19
|3
|—
|101
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:23.