GOLDEN STATE (101)
Thompson 5-19 0-0 12, Wiggins 6-16 3-4 16, Green 3-5 0-0 6, Curry 11-25 2-2 27, Payton II 0-0 1-2 1, Kuminga 3-7 3-3 9, Looney 2-2 0-2 4, Porter Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 8-16 3-3 20. Totals 40-95 14-18 101.
MEMPHIS (106)
Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson Jr. 3-14 4-4 12, Tillman 3-4 1-1 7, Bane 2-7 0-0 5, Morant 15-31 12-13 47, Williams 5-9 0-0 14, Anderson 2-7 0-0 5, Clarke 4-4 2-2 10, Jones 1-7 1-1 3, Konchar 0-0 0-0 0, Melton 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 36-91 20-21 106.
|Golden State
|25
|26
|26
|24
|—
|101
|Memphis
|33
|23
|21
|29
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-38 (Curry 3-11, Thompson 2-12, Poole 1-6, Wiggins 1-7, Green 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1), Memphis 14-45 (Morant 5-12, Williams 4-8, Jackson Jr. 2-7, Anderson 1-4, Bane 1-4, Melton 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Jones 0-5). Fouled Out_Golden State None, Memphis 1 (Jackson Jr.). Rebounds_Golden State 52 (Green 10), Memphis 47 (Melton, Morant 8). Assists_Golden State 27 (Curry 8), Memphis 17 (Morant 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Memphis 23. A_17,794 (18,119)
