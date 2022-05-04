|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|41:10
|5-19
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|12
|Wiggins
|38:06
|6-16
|3-4
|5-9
|2
|3
|16
|Green
|32:23
|3-5
|0-0
|1-10
|7
|5
|6
|Curry
|39:27
|11-25
|2-2
|3-9
|8
|1
|27
|Payton II
|2:52
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Poole
|33:45
|8-16
|3-3
|1-3
|5
|5
|20
|Porter Jr.
|21:13
|1-4
|2-2
|3-9
|2
|3
|4
|Kuminga
|14:02
|3-7
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|9
|Looney
|8:55
|2-2
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|4
|Lee
|8:06
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|0:01
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-95
|14-18
|14-52
|27
|20
|101
Percentages: FG .421, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-38, .184 (Curry 3-11, Thompson 2-12, Poole 1-6, Wiggins 1-7, Green 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 18 (Curry 5, Green 4, Poole 3, Wiggins 3, Lee, Porter Jr., Thompson).
Steals: 6 (Thompson 3, Curry, Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|2:52
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson Jr.
|28:36
|3-14
|4-4
|2-7
|1
|6
|12
|Tillman
|13:05
|3-4
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|1
|7
|Bane
|32:13
|2-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|5
|Morant
|40:35
|15-31
|12-13
|2-8
|8
|2
|47
|Williams
|28:03
|5-9
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|14
|Clarke
|27:25
|4-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|10
|Melton
|25:59
|1-5
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|2
|3
|Jones
|20:43
|1-7
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|0
|3
|Anderson
|16:09
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Konchar
|4:20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-91
|20-21
|12-47
|17
|23
|106
Percentages: FG .396, FT .952.
3-Point Goals: 14-45, .311 (Morant 5-12, Williams 4-8, Jackson Jr. 2-7, Anderson 1-4, Bane 1-4, Melton 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Jones 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Melton 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Clarke).
Turnovers: 12 (Melton 4, Bane 2, Clarke 2, Morant 2, Anderson, Tillman).
Steals: 13 (Morant 3, Tillman 3, Jones 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Brooks, Clarke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Golden State
|25
|26
|26
|24
|—
|101
|Memphis
|33
|23
|21
|29
|—
|106
A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:32.
