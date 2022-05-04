FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thompson41:105-190-00-23212
Wiggins38:066-163-45-92316
Green32:233-50-01-10756
Curry39:2711-252-23-98127
Payton II2:520-01-20-0001
Poole33:458-163-31-35520
Porter Jr.21:131-42-23-9234
Kuminga14:023-73-31-5009
Looney8:552-20-20-4014
Lee8:061-10-00-1002
Toscano-Anderson0:010-00-00-0000
Totals240:0040-9514-1814-522720101

Percentages: FG .421, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-38, .184 (Curry 3-11, Thompson 2-12, Poole 1-6, Wiggins 1-7, Green 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 18 (Curry 5, Green 4, Poole 3, Wiggins 3, Lee, Porter Jr., Thompson).

Steals: 6 (Thompson 3, Curry, Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks2:520-30-00-0010
Jackson Jr.28:363-144-42-71612
Tillman13:053-41-12-6117
Bane32:132-70-01-6105
Morant40:3515-3112-132-88247
Williams28:035-90-02-51314
Clarke27:254-42-20-30410
Melton25:591-50-03-8123
Jones20:431-71-10-2203
Anderson16:092-70-00-2145
Konchar4:200-00-00-0100
Totals240:0036-9120-2112-471723106

Percentages: FG .396, FT .952.

3-Point Goals: 14-45, .311 (Morant 5-12, Williams 4-8, Jackson Jr. 2-7, Anderson 1-4, Bane 1-4, Melton 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Jones 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Melton 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Clarke).

Turnovers: 12 (Melton 4, Bane 2, Clarke 2, Morant 2, Anderson, Tillman).

Steals: 13 (Morant 3, Tillman 3, Jones 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Brooks, Clarke).

Technical Fouls: None.

Golden State25262624101
Memphis33232129106

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:32.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you