L.A. CLIPPERS (94)
Batum 0-4 0-0 0, Leonard 4-9 2-2 12, Zubac 6-10 3-5 15, Gordon 5-10 1-1 13, Westbrook 2-8 0-0 4, Covington 1-3 0-0 2, Diabate 0-2 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-3 2-2 4, Coffey 2-3 3-4 8, Mann 1-7 2-2 5, Hyland 4-14 0-0 10, Moon 2-6 0-0 5, Powell 6-11 2-2 16. Totals 34-90 15-18 94.
MEMPHIS (108)
Brooks 4-11 3-3 12, Jackson Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Tillman 7-11 0-1 14, Bane 9-18 2-2 22, Morant 4-11 2-4 10, Roddy 2-5 0-0 4, Aldama 4-9 5-5 13, Jones 3-10 0-0 7, Kennard 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 43-96 13-17 108.
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|17
|21
|22
|—
|94
|Memphis
|21
|34
|31
|22
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-35 (Powell 2-2, Leonard 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Hyland 2-7, Coffey 1-2, Moon 1-3, Mann 1-5, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3, Westbrook 0-3), Memphis 9-33 (Kennard 5-10, Bane 2-5, Jones 1-5, Brooks 1-6, Aldama 0-1, Roddy 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Morant 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 50 (Zubac 15), Memphis 51 (Aldama, Jackson Jr., Tillman 8). Assists_L.A. Clippers 26 (Westbrook 11), Memphis 25 (Bane 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 14, Memphis 16. A_16,376 (18,119)
