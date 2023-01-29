INDIANA (100)
Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Nesmith 4-8 7-7 16, Turner 5-9 3-4 15, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Mathurin 9-20 7-8 27, Nembhard 5-13 1-1 12, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-79 19-21 100.
MEMPHIS (112)
Brooks 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson Jr. 12-19 1-2 28, Clarke 5-5 3-5 13, Morant 9-21 8-9 27, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, LaRavia 0-2 0-0 0, Roddy 4-7 2-2 11, Tillman 4-7 1-2 9, Aldama 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 43-89 17-22 112.
|Indiana
|32
|30
|17
|21
|—
|100
|Memphis
|23
|27
|30
|32
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-32 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7), Memphis 9-37 (Jackson Jr. 3-8, Jones 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Williams 1-3, Morant 1-6, Brooks 1-7, Aldama 0-1, LaRavia 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (Mathurin 8), Memphis 41 (Tillman 11). Assists_Indiana 21 (McConnell 7), Memphis 29 (Morant 15). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Memphis 21. A_17,794 (18,119)
