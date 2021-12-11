|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tate
|25:15
|3-8
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|4
|7
|Wood
|37:26
|7-12
|7-14
|2-11
|3
|5
|22
|Theis
|18:10
|4-8
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|8
|Augustin
|26:31
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Mathews
|27:19
|3-10
|4-5
|0-1
|2
|5
|12
|A.Brooks
|34:14
|6-12
|2-2
|2-6
|6
|1
|18
|Sengun
|22:36
|5-8
|5-5
|2-6
|6
|4
|15
|Christopher
|21:29
|5-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|12
|Martin Jr.
|21:03
|4-6
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Nwaba
|5:57
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-77
|19-29
|12-40
|25
|25
|106
Percentages: FG .494, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (A.Brooks 4-9, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-8, Martin Jr. 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Wood 1-3, Tate 0-2, Theis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Sengun 3, Theis 2, Mathews).
Turnovers: 16 (Augustin 3, Sengun 3, Wood 3, Christopher 2, Tate 2, A.Brooks, Nwaba, Theis).
Steals: 5 (Tate 2, Wood 2, Sengun).
Technical Fouls: Rockets, 3:21 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|30:33
|5-6
|6-14
|1-7
|4
|3
|16
|D.Brooks
|32:52
|7-17
|9-10
|0-0
|2
|4
|25
|Adams
|21:01
|3-4
|0-0
|2-9
|3
|1
|6
|Bane
|31:04
|7-18
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|4
|19
|Jones
|34:20
|5-12
|1-1
|1-4
|6
|0
|13
|Tillman
|23:26
|3-5
|3-7
|3-6
|1
|5
|9
|Melton
|17:37
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Tillie
|17:27
|4-6
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|12
|Konchar
|15:08
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Culver
|12:59
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Aldama
|3:33
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|40-80
|22-36
|9-38
|22
|24
|113
Percentages: FG .500, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Tillie 3-5, Bane 3-9, D.Brooks 2-4, Jones 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Culver 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Melton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Tillman 2, Anderson).
Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 3, Adams 2, Melton 2, Culver, D.Brooks, Jones, Tillman).
Steals: 10 (Anderson 3, Jones 3, Bane, Culver, Melton, Tillie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|29
|18
|30
|29
|—
|106
|Memphis
|40
|23
|23
|27
|—
|113
A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:24.