FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tate25:153-81-22-3347
Wood37:267-127-142-113522
Theis18:104-80-02-6008
Augustin26:311-40-00-0203
Mathews27:193-104-50-12512
A.Brooks34:146-122-22-66118
Sengun22:365-85-52-66415
Christopher21:295-90-01-22212
Martin Jr.21:034-60-10-3129
Nwaba5:570-00-01-2020
Totals240:0038-7719-2912-402525106

Percentages: FG .494, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (A.Brooks 4-9, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-8, Martin Jr. 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Wood 1-3, Tate 0-2, Theis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Sengun 3, Theis 2, Mathews).

Turnovers: 16 (Augustin 3, Sengun 3, Wood 3, Christopher 2, Tate 2, A.Brooks, Nwaba, Theis).

Steals: 5 (Tate 2, Wood 2, Sengun).

Technical Fouls: Rockets, 3:21 second.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson30:335-66-141-74316
D.Brooks32:527-179-100-02425
Adams21:013-40-02-9316
Bane31:047-182-20-42419
Jones34:205-121-11-46013
Tillman23:263-53-73-6159
Melton17:372-40-00-2134
Tillie17:274-61-21-32212
Konchar15:081-30-00-2003
Culver12:592-40-00-0114
Aldama3:331-10-01-1012
Totals240:0040-8022-369-382224113

Percentages: FG .500, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Tillie 3-5, Bane 3-9, D.Brooks 2-4, Jones 2-4, Konchar 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Culver 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Melton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Tillman 2, Anderson).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 3, Adams 2, Melton 2, Culver, D.Brooks, Jones, Tillman).

Steals: 10 (Anderson 3, Jones 3, Bane, Culver, Melton, Tillie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston29183029106
Memphis40232327113

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:24.

