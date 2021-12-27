|FG
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson Jr.
|28:40
|3-11
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Konchar
|34:02
|3-4
|0-0
|2-9
|2
|3
|7
|Adams
|31:28
|4-5
|5-7
|9-16
|7
|4
|13
|Bane
|36:36
|12-22
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|5
|32
|Morant
|33:42
|14-25
|2-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|33
|Anderson
|23:09
|1-5
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|2
|Tillie
|18:37
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Jones
|18:19
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|4
|Clarke
|10:46
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Tillman
|4:41
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-88
|13-17
|15-50
|22
|23
|114
Percentages: FG .511, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Bane 6-11, Morant 3-5, Konchar 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Tillie 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Anderson, Bane, Tillie).
Turnovers: 18 (Adams 3, Anderson 3, Bane 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Morant 2, Tillman 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar).
Steals: 10 (Anderson 2, Konchar 2, Morant 2, Tillman 2, Bane, Tillie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|32:22
|5-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|10
|Johnson
|36:24
|6-13
|3-3
|1-7
|0
|2
|19
|McGee
|22:16
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|6
|6
|Booker
|37:03
|10-20
|7-9
|0-2
|4
|0
|30
|Paul
|35:24
|4-13
|5-5
|0-6
|13
|2
|13
|Smith
|29:10
|4-10
|5-6
|6-9
|0
|1
|15
|Payne
|24:23
|7-16
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|15
|Shamet
|13:59
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Payton
|8:59
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-90
|20-23
|10-35
|25
|16
|113
Percentages: FG .456, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Johnson 4-10, Booker 3-6, Smith 2-4, Payne 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Paul 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Booker 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Paul 3, Smith 2, Johnson, McGee, Payton).
Steals: 11 (Paul 3, Booker 2, Johnson 2, Bridges, Payton, Shamet, Smith).
Technical Fouls: Booker, 3:15 third.
|Memphis
|25
|35
|29
|25
|—
|114
|Phoenix
|24
|24
|27
|38
|—
|113
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:16.