FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson Jr.28:403-114-40-31211
Konchar34:023-40-02-9237
Adams31:284-55-79-167413
Bane36:3612-222-20-63532
Morant33:4214-252-41-44233
Anderson23:091-50-01-6142
Tillie18:373-60-01-3106
Jones18:192-50-01-1214
Clarke10:463-40-00-2026
Tillman4:410-10-00-0100
Totals240:0045-8813-1715-502223114

Percentages: FG .511, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Bane 6-11, Morant 3-5, Konchar 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Tillie 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Anderson, Bane, Tillie).

Turnovers: 18 (Adams 3, Anderson 3, Bane 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Morant 2, Tillman 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar).

Steals: 10 (Anderson 2, Konchar 2, Morant 2, Tillman 2, Bane, Tillie).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges32:225-50-01-11010
Johnson36:246-133-31-70219
McGee22:163-40-01-4366
Booker37:0310-207-90-24030
Paul35:244-135-50-613213
Smith29:104-105-66-90115
Payne24:237-160-01-34315
Shamet13:591-60-00-1003
Payton8:591-30-00-2022
Totals240:0041-9020-2310-352516113

Percentages: FG .456, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Johnson 4-10, Booker 3-6, Smith 2-4, Payne 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Paul 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Booker 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Booker 3, Paul 3, Smith 2, Johnson, McGee, Payton).

Steals: 11 (Paul 3, Booker 2, Johnson 2, Bridges, Payton, Shamet, Smith).

Technical Fouls: Booker, 3:15 third.

Memphis25352925114
Phoenix24242738113

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:16.

