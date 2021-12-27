MEMPHIS (114)
Jackson Jr. 3-11 4-4 11, Konchar 3-4 0-0 7, Adams 4-5 5-7 13, Bane 12-22 2-2 32, Morant 14-25 2-4 33, Tillman 0-1 0-0 0, Tillie 3-6 0-0 6, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Clarke 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 45-88 13-17 114.
PHOENIX (113)
Bridges 5-5 0-0 10, Johnson 6-13 3-3 19, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Booker 10-20 7-9 30, Paul 4-13 5-5 13, Smith 4-10 5-6 15, Payne 7-16 0-0 15, Payton 1-3 0-0 2, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 41-90 20-23 113.
|Memphis
|25
|35
|29
|25
|—
|114
|Phoenix
|24
|24
|27
|38
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-29 (Bane 6-11, Morant 3-5, Konchar 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-5, Tillie 0-3), Phoenix 11-31 (Johnson 4-10, Booker 3-6, Smith 2-4, Payne 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Paul 0-3). Fouled Out_Memphis None, Phoenix 1 (McGee). Rebounds_Memphis 50 (Adams 16), Phoenix 35 (Smith 9). Assists_Memphis 22 (Adams 7), Phoenix 25 (Paul 13). Total Fouls_Memphis 23, Phoenix 16. A_17,071 (18,422)