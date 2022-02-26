FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson Jr.25:524-120-01-4158
Z.Williams28:394-70-01-6009
Adams34:595-92-48-215012
Bane28:044-183-30-25612
Morant36:0215-2813-151-43246
Anderson28:323-60-05-11346
Melton23:063-80-01-6217
Jones15:464-62-20-14111
Clarke11:102-50-02-3044
Konchar7:500-11-20-3011
Totals240:0044-10021-2619-612324116

Percentages: FG .440, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morant 3-4, Jones 1-2, Z.Williams 1-3, Melton 1-4, Bane 1-7, Konchar 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 4, Anderson 3, Adams 2, Clarke).

Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Adams 3, Melton 2, Anderson, Clarke, Jackson Jr.).

Steals: 5 (Melton 2, Bane, Morant, Z.Williams).

Technical Fouls: Jackson Jr., 9:54 fourth.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeRozan41:4410-299-101-73231
Green28:395-71-11-20112
Vucevic31:285-171-21-120311
Dosunmu22:210-20-00-2330
LaVine38:009-197-70-46428
White35:135-112-20-45215
Jones Jr.19:273-42-42-6018
Thompson16:212-41-41-4015
Brown Jr.6:420-00-00-0000
Thomas0:050-00-00-0000
Totals240:0039-9323-306-411717110

Percentages: FG .419, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (LaVine 3-3, White 3-6, DeRozan 2-2, Green 1-2, Dosunmu 0-2, Vucevic 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic).

Turnovers: 9 (Dosunmu 3, LaVine 3, DeRozan, Thompson, Vucevic).

Steals: 9 (Green 3, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, LaVine, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: DeRozan, 7:26 first; DeRozan, 00:05 fourth.

Memphis31283423116
Chicago22302731110

A_21,959 (20,917). T_2:19.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you