|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson Jr.
|25:52
|4-12
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|8
|Z.Williams
|28:39
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|9
|Adams
|34:59
|5-9
|2-4
|8-21
|5
|0
|12
|Bane
|28:04
|4-18
|3-3
|0-2
|5
|6
|12
|Morant
|36:02
|15-28
|13-15
|1-4
|3
|2
|46
|Anderson
|28:32
|3-6
|0-0
|5-11
|3
|4
|6
|Melton
|23:06
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|7
|Jones
|15:46
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|11
|Clarke
|11:10
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|Konchar
|7:50
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|44-100
|21-26
|19-61
|23
|24
|116
Percentages: FG .440, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morant 3-4, Jones 1-2, Z.Williams 1-3, Melton 1-4, Bane 1-7, Konchar 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 4, Anderson 3, Adams 2, Clarke).
Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Adams 3, Melton 2, Anderson, Clarke, Jackson Jr.).
Steals: 5 (Melton 2, Bane, Morant, Z.Williams).
Technical Fouls: Jackson Jr., 9:54 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|41:44
|10-29
|9-10
|1-7
|3
|2
|31
|Green
|28:39
|5-7
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|12
|Vucevic
|31:28
|5-17
|1-2
|1-12
|0
|3
|11
|Dosunmu
|22:21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|LaVine
|38:00
|9-19
|7-7
|0-4
|6
|4
|28
|White
|35:13
|5-11
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|2
|15
|Jones Jr.
|19:27
|3-4
|2-4
|2-6
|0
|1
|8
|Thompson
|16:21
|2-4
|1-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|5
|Brown Jr.
|6:42
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|0:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-93
|23-30
|6-41
|17
|17
|110
Percentages: FG .419, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (LaVine 3-3, White 3-6, DeRozan 2-2, Green 1-2, Dosunmu 0-2, Vucevic 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic).
Turnovers: 9 (Dosunmu 3, LaVine 3, DeRozan, Thompson, Vucevic).
Steals: 9 (Green 3, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, LaVine, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: DeRozan, 7:26 first; DeRozan, 00:05 fourth.
|Memphis
|31
|28
|34
|23
|—
|116
|Chicago
|22
|30
|27
|31
|—
|110
A_21,959 (20,917). T_2:19.