NEW ORLEANS (101)
Murphy III 5-7 3-3 15, Williamson 6-16 8-10 20, Valanciunas 2-5 1-2 6, H.Jones 2-12 0-1 4, McCollum 4-16 1-1 10, Marshall 2-10 6-6 12, Hayes 5-6 2-3 13, Hernangomez 3-9 5-6 11, Alvarado 2-6 3-4 7, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-91 29-36 101.
MEMPHIS (116)
Brooks 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson Jr. 7-13 2-2 17, Adams 4-6 2-6 10, Bane 7-19 3-3 18, Morant 13-22 6-7 32, Clarke 4-7 4-4 12, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 1-5 0-0 2, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Konchar 4-7 0-0 8, T.Jones 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 47-92 17-22 116.
|New Orleans
|25
|25
|29
|22
|—
|101
|Memphis
|31
|22
|30
|33
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-30 (Murphy III 2-4, Marshall 2-6, Valanciunas 1-1, Hayes 1-2, Graham 1-3, McCollum 1-7, Daniels 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, H.Jones 0-4), Memphis 5-29 (T.Jones 2-3, Brooks 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Bane 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Roddy 0-4, Morant 0-6). Fouled Out_New Orleans 1 (Valanciunas), Memphis None. Rebounds_New Orleans 46 (H.Jones 11), Memphis 52 (Adams 21). Assists_New Orleans 16 (Marshall 4), Memphis 26 (Morant, T.Jones 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, Memphis 27. A_17,951 (18,119)
