SACRAMENTO (108)
Barnes 4-12 4-4 16, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-14 2-2 18, Fox 7-18 3-3 19, Huerter 4-10 3-3 14, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 7-17 1-1 18. Totals 39-96 15-15 108.
MEMPHIS (118)
Brooks 7-19 0-0 15, Jackson Jr. 5-11 2-3 14, Adams 5-12 1-2 11, Konchar 5-11 1-1 12, Morant 13-23 8-10 35, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Roddy 2-6 1-4 5, Tillman 2-4 0-0 4, Chandler 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 5-10 3-4 18, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-100 16-24 118.
|Sacramento
|26
|32
|29
|21
|—
|108
|Memphis
|27
|32
|32
|27
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 15-43 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2), Memphis 10-32 (Jones 5-7, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 1-6, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Sabonis 14), Memphis 57 (Adams 23). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox 6), Memphis 25 (Jones 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 18, Memphis 18. A_17,794 (18,119)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.