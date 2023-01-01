FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes28:324-124-40-51016
Murray27:444-120-03-31210
Sabonis32:578-142-26-144418
Fox35:327-183-31-46119
Huerter32:114-103-30-65214
Monk26:197-171-12-53218
Lyles18:022-72-22-5227
Mitchell15:141-40-00-0132
Holmes13:371-10-00-3012
Okpala4:080-00-00-1010
Davis1:260-00-00-0000
Dellavedova1:260-00-00-0000
Len1:260-00-00-0100
Metu1:261-10-00-1002
Totals240:0039-9615-1514-472418108

Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).

Steals: 7 (Huerter 2, Murray 2, Barnes, Fox, Sabonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks36:067-190-01-21215
Jackson Jr.28:585-112-32-72314
Adams34:305-121-213-233411
Konchar27:385-111-11-52012
Morant32:4813-238-101-85435
Jones32:195-103-40-68018
Roddy15:062-61-42-4215
Chandler14:032-30-00-1224
Tillman12:352-40-01-1024
LaRavia4:010-00-00-0000
Lofton Jr.0:580-10-00-0000
Williams Jr.0:580-00-00-0000
Totals240:0046-10016-2421-572518118

Percentages: FG .460, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Jones 5-7, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 1-6, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Adams 2, Brooks, Chandler, Morant).

Turnovers: 11 (Adams 4, Brooks 3, Morant 3, Konchar).

Steals: 11 (Konchar 3, Tillman 2, Adams, Brooks, Chandler, Jones, Morant, Roddy).

Technical Fouls: coach Taylor Jenkins, 7:30 third.

Sacramento26322921108
Memphis27323227118

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:11.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

