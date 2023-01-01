|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|28:32
|4-12
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|0
|16
|Murray
|27:44
|4-12
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|2
|10
|Sabonis
|32:57
|8-14
|2-2
|6-14
|4
|4
|18
|Fox
|35:32
|7-18
|3-3
|1-4
|6
|1
|19
|Huerter
|32:11
|4-10
|3-3
|0-6
|5
|2
|14
|Monk
|26:19
|7-17
|1-1
|2-5
|3
|2
|18
|Lyles
|18:02
|2-7
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|7
|Mitchell
|15:14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Holmes
|13:37
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Okpala
|4:08
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|1:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dellavedova
|1:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Len
|1:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Metu
|1:26
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|39-96
|15-15
|14-47
|24
|18
|108
Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Steals: 7 (Huerter 2, Murray 2, Barnes, Fox, Sabonis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|36:06
|7-19
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|15
|Jackson Jr.
|28:58
|5-11
|2-3
|2-7
|2
|3
|14
|Adams
|34:30
|5-12
|1-2
|13-23
|3
|4
|11
|Konchar
|27:38
|5-11
|1-1
|1-5
|2
|0
|12
|Morant
|32:48
|13-23
|8-10
|1-8
|5
|4
|35
|Jones
|32:19
|5-10
|3-4
|0-6
|8
|0
|18
|Roddy
|15:06
|2-6
|1-4
|2-4
|2
|1
|5
|Chandler
|14:03
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|Tillman
|12:35
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|LaRavia
|4:01
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lofton Jr.
|0:58
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams Jr.
|0:58
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-100
|16-24
|21-57
|25
|18
|118
Percentages: FG .460, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Jones 5-7, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 1-6, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Adams 2, Brooks, Chandler, Morant).
Turnovers: 11 (Adams 4, Brooks 3, Morant 3, Konchar).
Steals: 11 (Konchar 3, Tillman 2, Adams, Brooks, Chandler, Jones, Morant, Roddy).
Technical Fouls: coach Taylor Jenkins, 7:30 third.
|Sacramento
|26
|32
|29
|21
|—
|108
|Memphis
|27
|32
|32
|27
|—
|118
A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.