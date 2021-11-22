MEMPHIS (119)
Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, Jackson Jr. 9-19 4-5 26, Adams 0-3 2-2 2, Bane 12-20 0-0 28, Morant 9-30 11-14 32, Williams 3-6 1-2 8, Clarke 3-5 4-4 10, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Konchar 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-95 22-27 119.
UTAH (118)
Bogdanovic 8-14 1-1 24, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 9, Gobert 9-10 5-6 23, Conley 7-12 2-3 19, Mitchell 5-20 5-6 18, Gay 1-6 0-0 2, Ingles 1-3 0-0 2, Whiteside 4-7 4-6 12, Clarkson 3-9 2-3 9, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-87 19-25 118.
|Memphis
|27
|27
|38
|27
|—
|119
|Utah
|30
|30
|36
|22
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Memphis 13-35 (Bane 4-8, Jackson Jr. 4-11, Morant 3-10, Anderson 1-2, Williams 1-3), Utah 17-43 (Bogdanovic 7-11, Conley 3-5, O'Neale 3-6, Mitchell 3-10, Clarkson 1-6, Ingles 0-2, Gay 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 50 (Clarke 9), Utah 46 (Gobert 13). Assists_Memphis 24 (Morant 7), Utah 26 (Conley, Mitchell 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 20, Utah 20. A_18,306 (18,306)