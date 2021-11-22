|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|23:24
|4-6
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|0
|9
|Jackson Jr.
|33:45
|9-19
|4-5
|3-8
|0
|3
|26
|Adams
|24:29
|0-3
|2-2
|4-8
|4
|2
|2
|Bane
|34:21
|12-20
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|4
|28
|Morant
|36:31
|9-30
|11-14
|2-4
|7
|2
|32
|Williams
|29:18
|3-6
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Clarke
|25:47
|3-5
|4-4
|4-9
|1
|5
|10
|Konchar
|20:56
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Jones
|11:29
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-95
|22-27
|16-50
|24
|20
|119
Percentages: FG .442, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Bane 4-8, Jackson Jr. 4-11, Morant 3-10, Anderson 1-2, Williams 1-3, Clarke 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Clarke).
Turnovers: 7 (Anderson 2, Bane 2, Clarke, Konchar, Morant).
Steals: 10 (Adams 3, Bane 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Morant 2, Anderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|29:43
|8-14
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|2
|24
|O'Neale
|29:38
|3-6
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|3
|9
|Gobert
|32:52
|9-10
|5-6
|2-13
|0
|3
|23
|Conley
|30:11
|7-12
|2-3
|0-4
|8
|2
|19
|Mitchell
|35:31
|5-20
|5-6
|4-6
|8
|3
|18
|Ingles
|24:07
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Clarkson
|22:57
|3-9
|2-3
|0-3
|4
|1
|9
|Gay
|18:17
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Whiteside
|15:08
|4-7
|4-6
|3-6
|0
|4
|12
|Forrest
|1:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-87
|19-25
|10-46
|26
|20
|118
Percentages: FG .471, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (Bogdanovic 7-11, Conley 3-5, O'Neale 3-6, Mitchell 3-10, Clarkson 1-6, Ingles 0-2, Gay 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Gobert 5, Gay 2, Whiteside 2, Clarkson).
Turnovers: 14 (Conley 4, Mitchell 4, Bogdanovic 2, Ingles 2, O'Neale, Whiteside).
Steals: 5 (Ingles 2, Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|27
|27
|38
|27
|—
|119
|Utah
|30
|30
|36
|22
|—
|118
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:17.