FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson23:244-60-02-8409
Jackson Jr.33:459-194-53-80326
Adams24:290-32-24-8422
Bane34:2112-200-00-44428
Morant36:319-3011-142-47232
Williams29:183-61-20-4128
Clarke25:473-54-44-91510
Konchar20:562-40-01-3124
Jones11:290-20-00-2200
Totals240:0042-9522-2716-502420119

Percentages: FG .442, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Bane 4-8, Jackson Jr. 4-11, Morant 3-10, Anderson 1-2, Williams 1-3, Clarke 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Clarke).

Turnovers: 7 (Anderson 2, Bane 2, Clarke, Konchar, Morant).

Steals: 10 (Adams 3, Bane 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Morant 2, Anderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic29:438-141-10-33224
O'Neale29:383-60-00-6139
Gobert32:529-105-62-130323
Conley30:117-122-30-48219
Mitchell35:315-205-64-68318
Ingles24:071-30-01-1212
Clarkson22:573-92-30-3419
Gay18:171-60-00-3002
Whiteside15:084-74-63-60412
Forrest1:360-00-00-1010
Totals240:0041-8719-2510-462620118

Percentages: FG .471, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (Bogdanovic 7-11, Conley 3-5, O'Neale 3-6, Mitchell 3-10, Clarkson 1-6, Ingles 0-2, Gay 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Gobert 5, Gay 2, Whiteside 2, Clarkson).

Turnovers: 14 (Conley 4, Mitchell 4, Bogdanovic 2, Ingles 2, O'Neale, Whiteside).

Steals: 5 (Ingles 2, Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis27273827119
Utah30303622118

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:17.

