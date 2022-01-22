|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson Jr.
|28:20
|8-17
|2-6
|1-5
|1
|4
|20
|Williams
|30:55
|6-8
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|4
|17
|Adams
|34:25
|2-4
|0-2
|3-6
|3
|2
|4
|Konchar
|32:40
|2-6
|3-4
|0-5
|1
|1
|8
|Morant
|37:26
|15-26
|6-8
|3-6
|6
|1
|38
|Melton
|27:11
|6-13
|7-11
|0-9
|3
|0
|21
|Clarke
|22:19
|2-4
|2-3
|3-5
|1
|4
|6
|Culver
|16:21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|5
|6
|Tillman
|10:23
|0-1
|2-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-82
|25-40
|13-48
|19
|24
|122
Percentages: FG .524, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Culver 2-2, Williams 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Morant 2-6, Melton 2-7, Konchar 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 4, Clarke 3, Konchar 2, Williams).
Turnovers: 15 (Morant 6, Culver 3, Adams 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Clarke, Konchar).
Steals: 11 (Adams 4, Culver 2, Morant 2, Williams 2, Tillman).
Technical Fouls: Morant, 4:30 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|35:58
|4-11
|6-6
|5-6
|9
|2
|16
|Je.Green
|31:02
|6-12
|3-4
|0-7
|1
|6
|15
|Jokic
|40:11
|11-16
|2-3
|3-11
|12
|3
|26
|Barton
|38:00
|10-18
|3-4
|0-5
|8
|2
|27
|Morris
|32:53
|7-13
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|17
|Campazzo
|19:09
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|Forbes
|18:54
|4-13
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|9
|Nnaji
|12:02
|1-2
|5-6
|0-1
|0
|4
|8
|Hyland
|11:51
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-91
|19-23
|10-37
|34
|25
|118
Percentages: FG .473, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Barton 4-9, Morris 3-5, Gordon 2-4, Jokic 2-4, Nnaji 1-2, Forbes 1-3, Hyland 0-2, Campazzo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Je.Green 3, Barton, Gordon, Jokic).
Turnovers: 13 (Barton 3, Gordon 3, Hyland 3, Morris 2, Campazzo, Nnaji).
Steals: 6 (Campazzo 2, Gordon 2, Jokic 2).
Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 7:57 second; Green, 2:44 second.
|Memphis
|37
|31
|30
|24
|—
|122
|Denver
|28
|35
|29
|26
|—
|118
A_17,009 (19,520). T_2:26.