FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson Jr.28:208-172-61-51420
Williams30:556-83-41-50417
Adams34:252-40-23-6324
Konchar32:402-63-40-5118
Morant37:2615-266-83-66138
Melton27:116-137-110-93021
Clarke22:192-42-33-5146
Culver16:212-30-00-4256
Tillman10:230-12-22-3232
Totals240:0043-8225-4013-481924122

Percentages: FG .524, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Culver 2-2, Williams 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Morant 2-6, Melton 2-7, Konchar 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 4, Clarke 3, Konchar 2, Williams).

Turnovers: 15 (Morant 6, Culver 3, Adams 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Clarke, Konchar).

Steals: 11 (Adams 4, Culver 2, Morant 2, Williams 2, Tillman).

Technical Fouls: Morant, 4:30 third.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon35:584-116-65-69216
Je.Green31:026-123-40-71615
Jokic40:1111-162-33-1112326
Barton38:0010-183-40-58227
Morris32:537-130-00-10217
Campazzo19:090-30-01-2220
Forbes18:544-130-01-1149
Nnaji12:021-25-60-1048
Hyland11:510-30-00-3100
Totals240:0043-9119-2310-373425118

Percentages: FG .473, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Barton 4-9, Morris 3-5, Gordon 2-4, Jokic 2-4, Nnaji 1-2, Forbes 1-3, Hyland 0-2, Campazzo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Je.Green 3, Barton, Gordon, Jokic).

Turnovers: 13 (Barton 3, Gordon 3, Hyland 3, Morris 2, Campazzo, Nnaji).

Steals: 6 (Campazzo 2, Gordon 2, Jokic 2).

Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 7:57 second; Green, 2:44 second.

Memphis37313024122
Denver28352926118

A_17,009 (19,520). T_2:26.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

