|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|22:56
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|6
|6
|Jackson Jr.
|34:19
|6-10
|2-2
|1-8
|0
|3
|15
|Tillman
|30:50
|7-10
|1-2
|1-8
|3
|0
|15
|Bane
|33:39
|11-18
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|3
|25
|Morant
|29:18
|9-17
|9-11
|0-3
|6
|3
|27
|Kennard
|22:56
|5-10
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|1
|14
|Jones
|22:35
|5-8
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|0
|13
|Aldama
|18:34
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|0
|Roddy
|12:28
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Konchar
|12:25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|48-89
|14-19
|6-39
|28
|22
|123
Percentages: FG .539, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Kennard 4-9, Bane 3-6, Brooks 2-3, Jones 2-3, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Roddy 1-3, Konchar 0-1, Aldama 0-3, Morant 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Tillman 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Jackson Jr. 4, Bane 2, Brooks 2, Kennard, Konchar, Morant).
Steals: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Tillman 3, Kennard, Morant).
Technical Fouls: Jackson Jr., 00:06 second; coach Taylor Jenkins, 00:06 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|29:46
|4-11
|1-2
|2-10
|1
|4
|9
|Hunter
|32:18
|8-20
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|17
|Capela
|28:42
|8-11
|2-2
|6-16
|1
|2
|18
|Murray
|37:52
|3-11
|6-8
|0-2
|9
|0
|13
|Young
|34:55
|7-14
|11-12
|0-2
|10
|1
|28
|Bogdanovic
|22:22
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|10
|Okongwu
|19:07
|6-6
|1-1
|4-7
|0
|2
|13
|Bey
|18:14
|4-11
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|9
|Griffin
|13:05
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Holiday
|3:39
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-98
|22-26
|14-48
|27
|15
|119
Percentages: FG .459, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Young 3-5, Bogdanovic 2-7, Murray 1-5, Hunter 1-8, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Bey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Capela 4, Okongwu).
Turnovers: 10 (Young 4, Murray 2, Bey, Capela, Collins, Hunter).
Steals: 4 (Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Capela).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|34
|27
|35
|27
|—
|123
|Atlanta
|27
|29
|33
|30
|—
|119
A_18,056 (18,118). T_2:15.
