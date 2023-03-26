FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks22:562-40-00-2566
Jackson Jr.34:196-102-21-80315
Tillman30:507-101-21-83015
Bane33:3911-180-01-35325
Morant29:189-179-110-36327
Kennard22:565-100-02-72114
Jones22:355-81-21-25013
Aldama18:340-30-00-4120
Roddy12:282-61-20-1126
Konchar12:251-30-00-1022
Totals240:0048-8914-196-392822123

Percentages: FG .539, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Kennard 4-9, Bane 3-6, Brooks 2-3, Jones 2-3, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Roddy 1-3, Konchar 0-1, Aldama 0-3, Morant 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Tillman 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Jackson Jr. 4, Bane 2, Brooks 2, Kennard, Konchar, Morant).

Steals: 8 (Jackson Jr. 3, Tillman 3, Kennard, Morant).

Technical Fouls: Jackson Jr., 00:06 second; coach Taylor Jenkins, 00:06 second.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins29:464-111-22-10149
Hunter32:188-200-01-52317
Capela28:428-112-26-161218
Murray37:523-116-80-29013
Young34:557-1411-120-210128
Bogdanovic22:224-90-01-22110
Okongwu19:076-61-14-70213
Bey18:144-111-10-3119
Griffin13:051-50-00-1112
Holiday3:390-00-00-0000
Totals240:0045-9822-2614-482715119

Percentages: FG .459, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Young 3-5, Bogdanovic 2-7, Murray 1-5, Hunter 1-8, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Bey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Capela 4, Okongwu).

Turnovers: 10 (Young 4, Murray 2, Bey, Capela, Collins, Hunter).

Steals: 4 (Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Capela).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis34273527123
Atlanta27293330119

A_18,056 (18,118). T_2:15.

