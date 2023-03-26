MEMPHIS (123)
Brooks 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson Jr. 6-10 2-2 15, Tillman 7-10 1-2 15, Bane 11-18 0-0 25, Morant 9-17 9-11 27, Roddy 2-6 1-2 6, Aldama 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 5-8 1-2 13, Kennard 5-10 0-0 14, Konchar 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 48-89 14-19 123.
ATLANTA (119)
Collins 4-11 1-2 9, Hunter 8-20 0-0 17, Capela 8-11 2-2 18, Murray 3-11 6-8 13, Young 7-14 11-12 28, Bey 4-11 1-1 9, Griffin 1-5 0-0 2, Okongwu 6-6 1-1 13, Bogdanovic 4-9 0-0 10, Holiday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-98 22-26 119.
|Memphis
|34
|27
|35
|27
|—
|123
|Atlanta
|27
|29
|33
|30
|—
|119
3-Point Goals_Memphis 13-33 (Kennard 4-9, Bane 3-6, Brooks 2-3, Jones 2-3, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Roddy 1-3, Konchar 0-1, Aldama 0-3, Morant 0-3), Atlanta 7-31 (Young 3-5, Bogdanovic 2-7, Murray 1-5, Hunter 1-8, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Bey 0-4). Fouled Out_Memphis 1 (Brooks), Atlanta None. Rebounds_Memphis 39 (Jackson Jr., Tillman 8), Atlanta 48 (Capela 16). Assists_Memphis 28 (Morant 6), Atlanta 27 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Atlanta 15. A_18,056 (18,118)
