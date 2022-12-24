MEMPHIS (125)
Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
PHOENIX (100)
Bridges 2-7 1-2 5, Craig 2-7 2-2 8, Ayton 9-12 0-2 18, Paul 5-8 0-0 10, Shamet 6-16 0-0 15, Wainright 1-3 1-2 3, Saric 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 2-4 5-5 10, Biyombo 3-3 0-3 6, Landale 0-6 4-6 4, Okogie 3-5 0-0 7, Washington Jr. 5-15 2-4 14. Totals 38-87 15-26 100.
|Memphis
|39
|20
|38
|28
|—
|125
|Phoenix
|20
|18
|31
|31
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Memphis 7-23 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2), Phoenix 9-35 (Shamet 3-10, Washington Jr. 2-5, Craig 2-6, Lee 1-2, Okogie 1-3, Ayton 0-1, Paul 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Landale 0-2, Wainright 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 53 (Adams 11), Phoenix 35 (Ayton, Shamet 5). Assists_Memphis 30 (Morant 11), Phoenix 23 (Washington Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, Phoenix 26. A_17,071 (18,422)
