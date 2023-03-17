MEMPHIS (126)
Brooks 5-11 2-2 16, Jackson Jr. 12-20 4-7 28, Tillman 5-8 2-2 12, Bane 10-22 0-0 21, Ty.Jones 7-15 3-4 20, Lofton Jr. 4-6 2-4 11, Roddy 1-4 0-0 2, Aldama 1-8 0-0 3, Kennard 4-7 1-2 13, Konchar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-101 14-21 126.
SAN ANTONIO (120)
Johnson 8-21 1-1 21, Sochan 1-1 0-0 3, Collins 7-16 6-6 24, Branham 6-16 2-2 18, Vassell 9-21 2-3 25, Barlow 0-2 0-0 0, Bates-Diop 3-4 3-3 11, Mamukelashvili 2-6 2-4 6, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Tr.Jones 2-4 4-6 8, Wesley 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 39-98 22-29 120.
|Memphis
|26
|20
|35
|28
|17
|—
|126
|San Antonio
|35
|34
|24
|16
|11
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Memphis 14-38 (Kennard 4-7, Brooks 4-8, Ty.Jones 3-7, Lofton Jr. 1-2, Aldama 1-4, Bane 1-5, Roddy 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-3), San Antonio 20-52 (Vassell 5-13, Branham 4-9, Collins 4-10, Johnson 4-11, Bates-Diop 2-3, Sochan 1-1, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Tr.Jones 0-1, Wesley 0-1, Dieng 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 52 (Ty.Jones 10), San Antonio 54 (Mamukelashvili 14). Assists_Memphis 27 (Ty.Jones 10), San Antonio 31 (Tr.Jones 9). Total Fouls_Memphis 24, San Antonio 19. A_15,221 (18,581)
