FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson28:456-112-21-78114
Williams27:064-90-00-2349
Jackson Jr.29:087-146-74-121321
Bane25:419-140-11-43323
Morant31:254-108-121-57016
Konchar21:314-51-31-41312
Melton18:561-52-20-4324
Tillman18:524-61-21-4049
Clarke16:006-82-32-31014
T.Jones15:422-30-00-3605
Aldama3:150-10-00-0000
Culver3:150-10-00-0020
Tillie0:240-00-00-0000
Totals240:0047-8722-3211-483322127

Percentages: FG .540, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Bane 5-8, Konchar 3-3, T.Jones 1-1, Williams 1-4, Jackson Jr. 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Clarke 0-1, Melton 0-2, Morant 0-2, Anderson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 6, Anderson 2, Clarke, Morant).

Turnovers: 12 (Morant 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Bane, T.Jones, Tillman, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Bane 3, Anderson 2, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Melton, Morant, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson13:131-40-01-3032
Monk29:063-130-01-5327
James33:2214-194-46-97435
Bradley23:252-102-21-1127
Westbrook26:082-122-21-7626
Anthony23:232-83-40-1117
Reaves22:446-83-40-00316
Horton-Tucker18:575-100-11-21313
Ariza15:101-10-00-5203
Ellington11:036-70-00-10116
Howard8:463-41-22-4027
Jordan7:580-00-00-2310
Bazemore6:450-10-01-1210
Totals240:0045-9715-1914-412625119

Percentages: FG .464, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Ellington 4-5, James 3-4, Horton-Tucker 3-6, Ariza 1-1, Reaves 1-2, Monk 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Anthony 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Monk 3, Horton-Tucker, Jordan, Reaves, Westbrook).

Turnovers: 12 (Horton-Tucker 4, James 3, Monk 3, Anthony, Bradley).

Steals: 6 (Bradley 2, Anthony, Bazemore, Johnson, Jordan).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 2:10 first.

Memphis27384220127
L.A. Lakers27253136119

A_18,288 (18,997). T_2:12.

