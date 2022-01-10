|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|28:45
|6-11
|2-2
|1-7
|8
|1
|14
|Williams
|27:06
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|9
|Jackson Jr.
|29:08
|7-14
|6-7
|4-12
|1
|3
|21
|Bane
|25:41
|9-14
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|3
|23
|Morant
|31:25
|4-10
|8-12
|1-5
|7
|0
|16
|Konchar
|21:31
|4-5
|1-3
|1-4
|1
|3
|12
|Melton
|18:56
|1-5
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|4
|Tillman
|18:52
|4-6
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|9
|Clarke
|16:00
|6-8
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|0
|14
|T.Jones
|15:42
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|0
|5
|Aldama
|3:15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Culver
|3:15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Tillie
|0:24
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-87
|22-32
|11-48
|33
|22
|127
Percentages: FG .540, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Bane 5-8, Konchar 3-3, T.Jones 1-1, Williams 1-4, Jackson Jr. 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Clarke 0-1, Melton 0-2, Morant 0-2, Anderson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 6, Anderson 2, Clarke, Morant).
Turnovers: 12 (Morant 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Bane, T.Jones, Tillman, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Bane 3, Anderson 2, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Melton, Morant, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|13:13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Monk
|29:06
|3-13
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|7
|James
|33:22
|14-19
|4-4
|6-9
|7
|4
|35
|Bradley
|23:25
|2-10
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|7
|Westbrook
|26:08
|2-12
|2-2
|1-7
|6
|2
|6
|Anthony
|23:23
|2-8
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|7
|Reaves
|22:44
|6-8
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|3
|16
|Horton-Tucker
|18:57
|5-10
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|13
|Ariza
|15:10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|3
|Ellington
|11:03
|6-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|16
|Howard
|8:46
|3-4
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|7
|Jordan
|7:58
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|Bazemore
|6:45
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-97
|15-19
|14-41
|26
|25
|119
Percentages: FG .464, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Ellington 4-5, James 3-4, Horton-Tucker 3-6, Ariza 1-1, Reaves 1-2, Monk 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Anthony 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Monk 3, Horton-Tucker, Jordan, Reaves, Westbrook).
Turnovers: 12 (Horton-Tucker 4, James 3, Monk 3, Anthony, Bradley).
Steals: 6 (Bradley 2, Anthony, Bazemore, Johnson, Jordan).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 2:10 first.
|Memphis
|27
|38
|42
|20
|—
|127
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|25
|31
|36
|—
|119
A_18,288 (18,997). T_2:12.