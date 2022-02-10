FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson Jr.23:532-96-61-62412
Williams22:003-40-00-1228
Adams26:276-94-97-145116
Bane28:007-115-60-62322
Morant30:057-177-90-46223
Anderson26:076-111-23-112513
Melton22:415-120-01-44014
Konchar20:081-20-00-4123
Clarke19:334-86-105-93314
Jones16:531-60-00-0512
Culver4:132-30-01-1005
Totals240:0044-9229-4218-603223132

Percentages: FG .478, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Melton 4-8, Bane 3-4, Williams 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Morant 2-8, Culver 1-1, Konchar 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Anderson, Clarke, Konchar).

Turnovers: 12 (Jackson Jr. 4, Anderson 2, Morant 2, Adams, Bane, Clarke, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Anderson, Clarke, Melton, Morant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bey35:457-160-01-72117
Grant29:127-136-70-44320
Stewart17:265-70-02-22510
Diallo31:227-132-32-103317
Joseph31:062-80-00-2944
F.Jackson28:493-135-60-11312
McGruder23:054-70-01-2019
Olynyk20:463-93-32-7219
Hayes12:410-22-20-2462
Garza9:483-60-02-3027
Totals240:0041-9418-2110-402729107

Percentages: FG .436, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Bey 3-8, Garza 1-1, McGruder 1-3, Diallo 1-4, F.Jackson 1-7, Hayes 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Grant 0-4, Olynyk 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Grant 2, Stewart 2, Diallo, Joseph, McGruder).

Turnovers: 9 (Grant 3, Hayes 3, Garza, McGruder, Olynyk).

Steals: 4 (F.Jackson 2, Grant, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis41243037132
Detroit19313027107

A_18,744 (20,491). T_2:16.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

