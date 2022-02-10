|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson Jr.
|23:53
|2-9
|6-6
|1-6
|2
|4
|12
|Williams
|22:00
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Adams
|26:27
|6-9
|4-9
|7-14
|5
|1
|16
|Bane
|28:00
|7-11
|5-6
|0-6
|2
|3
|22
|Morant
|30:05
|7-17
|7-9
|0-4
|6
|2
|23
|Anderson
|26:07
|6-11
|1-2
|3-11
|2
|5
|13
|Melton
|22:41
|5-12
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|0
|14
|Konchar
|20:08
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|3
|Clarke
|19:33
|4-8
|6-10
|5-9
|3
|3
|14
|Jones
|16:53
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|1
|2
|Culver
|4:13
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|44-92
|29-42
|18-60
|32
|23
|132
Percentages: FG .478, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Melton 4-8, Bane 3-4, Williams 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Morant 2-8, Culver 1-1, Konchar 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Anderson, Clarke, Konchar).
Turnovers: 12 (Jackson Jr. 4, Anderson 2, Morant 2, Adams, Bane, Clarke, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Anderson, Clarke, Melton, Morant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|35:45
|7-16
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|17
|Grant
|29:12
|7-13
|6-7
|0-4
|4
|3
|20
|Stewart
|17:26
|5-7
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|5
|10
|Diallo
|31:22
|7-13
|2-3
|2-10
|3
|3
|17
|Joseph
|31:06
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|9
|4
|4
|F.Jackson
|28:49
|3-13
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|3
|12
|McGruder
|23:05
|4-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|9
|Olynyk
|20:46
|3-9
|3-3
|2-7
|2
|1
|9
|Hayes
|12:41
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|6
|2
|Garza
|9:48
|3-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|41-94
|18-21
|10-40
|27
|29
|107
Percentages: FG .436, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Bey 3-8, Garza 1-1, McGruder 1-3, Diallo 1-4, F.Jackson 1-7, Hayes 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Grant 0-4, Olynyk 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Grant 2, Stewart 2, Diallo, Joseph, McGruder).
Turnovers: 9 (Grant 3, Hayes 3, Garza, McGruder, Olynyk).
Steals: 4 (F.Jackson 2, Grant, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|41
|24
|30
|37
|—
|132
|Detroit
|19
|31
|30
|27
|—
|107
A_18,744 (20,491). T_2:16.