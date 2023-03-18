GOLDEN STATE (119)
D.Green 5-9 1-2 11, DiVincenzo 1-3 0-0 3, Looney 3-7 4-4 10, Curry 5-15 3-4 16, Thompson 6-17 0-0 14, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Kuminga 8-16 4-6 24, Lamb 1-5 7-8 9, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 4-4 0-1 9, Poole 5-12 9-9 21. Totals 39-91 28-34 119.
MEMPHIS (133)
Brooks 7-10 0-0 18, Jackson Jr. 12-22 4-5 31, Tillman 6-10 2-2 14, Bane 10-17 3-4 26, Jones 6-11 0-2 13, LaRavia 0-2 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Roddy 3-5 2-4 11, Aldama 2-3 0-0 4, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 5-10 0-0 14, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 52-95 11-17 133.
|Golden State
|23
|36
|41
|19
|—
|119
|Memphis
|33
|38
|33
|29
|—
|133
3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-35 (Kuminga 4-7, Curry 3-8, Poole 2-3, Thompson 2-9, Moody 1-1, DiVincenzo 1-2, Baldwin Jr. 0-1, D.Green 0-1, Lamb 0-3), Memphis 18-38 (Brooks 4-4, Kennard 4-8, Roddy 3-4, Bane 3-5, Jackson Jr. 3-9, Jones 1-3, Konchar 0-1, LaRavia 0-2, Lofton Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 42 (Curry, Kuminga 8), Memphis 39 (Tillman 10). Assists_Golden State 27 (DiVincenzo 7), Memphis 35 (Jones 14). Total Fouls_Golden State 21, Memphis 24. A_18,396 (18,119)
