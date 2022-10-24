BROOKLYN (124)
Durant 14-20 8-9 37, O'Neale 3-12 0-0 8, Claxton 7-10 2-2 16, Irving 14-24 7-8 37, Simmons 2-5 3-5 7, Harris 3-9 0-0 8, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0, Sharpe 2-2 1-2 5, Mills 2-4 0-0 6, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-87 21-26 124.
MEMPHIS (134)
Aldama 6-8 3-3 17, Brooks 2-13 0-0 4, Adams 3-5 3-6 9, Bane 14-21 2-3 38, Morant 12-22 10-11 38, Clarke 4-5 5-6 13, LaRavia 0-2 0-0 0, Roddy 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 4-10 0-0 8, Konchar 2-3 1-2 7. Totals 47-94 24-31 134.
|Brooklyn
|34
|35
|28
|27
|—
|124
|Memphis
|39
|25
|45
|25
|—
|134
3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 9-29 (Mills 2-4, Irving 2-6, Harris 2-7, O'Neale 2-7, Durant 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Watanabe 0-1), Memphis 16-34 (Bane 8-11, Morant 4-6, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-4, Jones 0-1, Roddy 0-4, Brooks 0-5). Fouled Out_Brooklyn 1 (Simmons), Memphis None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 35 (Irving 8), Memphis 38 (Adams 13). Assists_Brooklyn 27 (Simmons 8), Memphis 21 (Bane, Morant 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 30, Memphis 22. A_17,392 (18,119)
