|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|39:01
|14-20
|8-9
|1-5
|4
|4
|37
|O'Neale
|35:43
|3-12
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|8
|Claxton
|33:06
|7-10
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|4
|16
|Irving
|38:43
|14-24
|7-8
|2-8
|5
|3
|37
|Simmons
|28:07
|2-5
|3-5
|0-3
|8
|6
|7
|Harris
|22:32
|3-9
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|4
|8
|Mills
|19:14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|6
|Sharpe
|14:31
|2-2
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|5
|5
|Watanabe
|6:06
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Sumner
|2:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-87
|21-26
|9-35
|27
|30
|124
Percentages: FG .540, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Mills 2-4, Irving 2-6, Harris 2-7, O'Neale 2-7, Durant 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Watanabe 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, O'Neale 2, Harris).
Turnovers: 11 (Simmons 5, Irving 3, Durant, Sharpe, Sumner).
Steals: 4 (Irving 2, O'Neale, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: Simmons, 3:09 first; Durant, 7:01 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldama
|32:24
|6-8
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|1
|17
|Brooks
|24:10
|2-13
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|Adams
|31:16
|3-5
|3-6
|4-13
|2
|2
|9
|Bane
|32:04
|14-21
|2-3
|0-1
|7
|5
|38
|Morant
|34:10
|12-22
|10-11
|2-8
|7
|1
|38
|Konchar
|26:12
|2-3
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|7
|Jones
|24:17
|4-10
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|8
|Clarke
|16:44
|4-5
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|4
|13
|LaRavia
|11:03
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Roddy
|7:40
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-94
|24-31
|12-38
|21
|22
|134
Percentages: FG .500, FT .774.
3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Bane 8-11, Morant 4-6, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-4, Jones 0-1, Roddy 0-4, Brooks 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams, Aldama, Bane).
Turnovers: 8 (Brooks 2, Jones 2, Morant 2, Bane, Clarke).
Steals: 7 (Konchar 2, Morant 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane).
Technical Fouls: Morant, 5:11 first; Brooks, 7:01 second.
|Brooklyn
|34
|35
|28
|27
|—
|124
|Memphis
|39
|25
|45
|25
|—
|134
A_17,392 (18,119). T_2:19.
