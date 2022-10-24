FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant39:0114-208-91-54437
O'Neale35:433-120-01-3438
Claxton33:067-102-22-70416
Irving38:4314-247-82-85337
Simmons28:072-53-50-3867
Harris22:323-90-02-5248
Mills19:142-40-01-1206
Sharpe14:312-21-20-3155
Watanabe6:060-10-00-0010
Sumner2:570-00-00-0100
Totals240:0047-8721-269-352730124

Percentages: FG .540, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Mills 2-4, Irving 2-6, Harris 2-7, O'Neale 2-7, Durant 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Watanabe 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, O'Neale 2, Harris).

Turnovers: 11 (Simmons 5, Irving 3, Durant, Sharpe, Sumner).

Steals: 4 (Irving 2, O'Neale, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: Simmons, 3:09 first; Durant, 7:01 second.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aldama32:246-83-32-40117
Brooks24:102-130-00-0134
Adams31:163-53-64-13229
Bane32:0414-212-30-17538
Morant34:1012-2210-112-87138
Konchar26:122-31-21-4017
Jones24:174-100-02-3128
Clarke16:444-55-60-22413
LaRavia11:030-20-01-2020
Roddy7:400-50-00-1110
Totals240:0047-9424-3112-382122134

Percentages: FG .500, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Bane 8-11, Morant 4-6, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-4, Jones 0-1, Roddy 0-4, Brooks 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams, Aldama, Bane).

Turnovers: 8 (Brooks 2, Jones 2, Morant 2, Bane, Clarke).

Steals: 7 (Konchar 2, Morant 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane).

Technical Fouls: Morant, 5:11 first; Brooks, 7:01 second.

Brooklyn34352827124
Memphis39254525134

A_17,392 (18,119). T_2:19.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

