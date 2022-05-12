GOLDEN STATE (95)
Kuminga 7-16 3-4 17, Wiggins 2-6 0-0 5, Green 2-4 1-2 5, Curry 4-10 3-4 14, Thompson 7-12 2-2 19, Bjelica 2-4 0-0 5, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 2-5 0-1 5, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Moody 4-7 0-0 10, Poole 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 36-80 9-13 95.
MEMPHIS (134)
Brooks 5-13 1-2 12, Jackson Jr. 6-10 5-6 21, Adams 2-7 3-5 7, Bane 6-12 5-5 21, Jones 8-12 1-1 21, Tillman 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 3-8 3-3 11, Culver 0-6 0-0 0, Anderson 4-7 1-2 9, Clarke 5-7 1-4 11, Konchar 3-4 2-2 9, Melton 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 47-99 22-30 134.
|Golden State
|28
|22
|17
|28
|—
|95
|Memphis
|38
|39
|42
|15
|—
|134
3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-39 (Thompson 3-6, Curry 3-8, Lee 2-2, Moody 2-3, Bjelica 1-1, Poole 1-3, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, Green 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Kuminga 0-5), Memphis 18-41 (Bane 4-6, Jackson Jr. 4-6, Jones 4-7, Williams 2-6, Melton 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Brooks 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Culver 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 37 (Green 7), Memphis 55 (Adams 13). Assists_Golden State 22 (Green 5), Memphis 37 (Jones 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, Memphis 17. A_17,794 (18,119)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.