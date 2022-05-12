|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuminga
|23:54
|7-16
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|17
|Wiggins
|19:25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Green
|22:14
|2-4
|1-2
|2-7
|5
|3
|5
|Curry
|25:00
|4-10
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|1
|14
|Thompson
|25:21
|7-12
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|19
|Lee
|23:38
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|10
|Poole
|19:57
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|3
|Bjelica
|19:40
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Moody
|17:01
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|10
|Looney
|15:49
|1-1
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|15:44
|2-5
|0-1
|0-5
|2
|0
|5
|Porter Jr.
|12:17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-80
|9-13
|4-37
|22
|23
|95
Percentages: FG .450, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Thompson 3-6, Curry 3-8, Lee 2-2, Moody 2-3, Bjelica 1-1, Poole 1-3, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, Green 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Kuminga 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Green, Moody, Poole, Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Poole 4, Toscano-Anderson 3, Curry 2, Thompson 2, Bjelica, Kuminga, Lee, Looney, Moody, Wiggins).
Steals: 3 (Looney, Poole, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|24:14
|5-13
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|12
|Jackson Jr.
|25:13
|6-10
|5-6
|3-8
|3
|3
|21
|Adams
|21:49
|2-7
|3-5
|6-13
|3
|1
|7
|Bane
|24:09
|6-12
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|21
|Jones
|24:25
|8-12
|1-1
|0-3
|9
|1
|21
|Melton
|24:18
|4-11
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|0
|10
|Williams
|22:42
|3-8
|3-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|11
|Anderson
|19:05
|4-7
|1-2
|0-6
|7
|0
|9
|Konchar
|15:54
|3-4
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|9
|Clarke
|14:11
|5-7
|1-4
|5-7
|1
|0
|11
|Culver
|12:00
|0-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Tillman
|12:00
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|47-99
|22-30
|18-55
|37
|17
|134
Percentages: FG .475, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 18-41, .439 (Bane 4-6, Jackson Jr. 4-6, Jones 4-7, Williams 2-6, Melton 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Brooks 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Culver 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson Jr. 2, Jones, Melton).
Turnovers: 9 (Anderson 2, Culver 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Tillman 2, Williams).
Steals: 12 (Jones 2, Konchar 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Golden State
|28
|22
|17
|28
|—
|95
|Memphis
|38
|39
|42
|15
|—
|134
A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:14.
