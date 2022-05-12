FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kuminga23:547-163-41-32217
Wiggins19:252-60-00-1035
Green22:142-41-22-7535
Curry25:004-103-40-34114
Thompson25:217-122-20-31319
Lee23:384-60-01-30210
Poole19:571-60-00-1333
Bjelica19:402-40-00-3225
Moody17:014-70-00-31010
Looney15:491-10-00-5222
Toscano-Anderson15:442-50-10-5205
Porter Jr.12:170-30-00-0020
Totals240:0036-809-134-37222395

Percentages: FG .450, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Thompson 3-6, Curry 3-8, Lee 2-2, Moody 2-3, Bjelica 1-1, Poole 1-3, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, Green 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Kuminga 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Green, Moody, Poole, Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Poole 4, Toscano-Anderson 3, Curry 2, Thompson 2, Bjelica, Kuminga, Lee, Looney, Moody, Wiggins).

Steals: 3 (Looney, Poole, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks24:145-131-21-44212
Jackson Jr.25:136-105-63-83321
Adams21:492-73-56-13317
Bane24:096-125-50-12121
Jones24:258-121-10-39121
Melton24:184-110-01-24010
Williams22:423-83-31-32211
Anderson19:054-71-20-6709
Konchar15:543-42-20-4139
Clarke14:115-71-45-71011
Culver12:000-60-01-3030
Tillman12:001-20-00-1112
Totals240:0047-9922-3018-553717134

Percentages: FG .475, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 18-41, .439 (Bane 4-6, Jackson Jr. 4-6, Jones 4-7, Williams 2-6, Melton 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Brooks 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Culver 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson Jr. 2, Jones, Melton).

Turnovers: 9 (Anderson 2, Culver 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Tillman 2, Williams).

Steals: 12 (Jones 2, Konchar 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Golden State2822172895
Memphis38394215134

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:14.

