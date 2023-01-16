PHOENIX (106)
Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Saric 4-9 2-2 12, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Bridges 8-16 4-4 21, Shamet 2-9 4-4 9, Wainright 1-4 0-0 2, D.Lee 3-11 0-0 8, Biyombo 4-5 0-0 8, Landale 1-2 3-3 5, Okogie 3-6 0-0 9, S.Lee 3-9 3-4 10. Totals 39-89 18-19 106.
MEMPHIS (136)
Brooks 4-8 1-2 9, Jackson Jr. 5-11 7-8 18, Adams 4-5 0-0 8, Bane 10-12 5-5 28, Morant 11-20 2-2 29, Clarke 6-8 1-3 13, LaRavia 0-2 0-0 0, Roddy 4-8 0-0 10, Tillman 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Aldama 2-6 0-0 6, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 4-12 0-0 10. Totals 52-98 16-20 136.
|Phoenix
|36
|29
|23
|18
|—
|106
|Memphis
|29
|39
|39
|29
|—
|136
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-33 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4), Memphis 16-37 (Morant 5-8, Bane 3-4, Roddy 2-3, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-8, Williams 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-4, LaRavia 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 37 (Saric 7), Memphis 52 (Adams 9). Assists_Phoenix 33 (D.Lee 9), Memphis 29 (Jones 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, Memphis 19. A_17,794 (18,119)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.