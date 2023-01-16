FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig25:162-70-00-1134
Saric23:244-92-22-75312
Ayton30:158-112-21-51418
Bridges29:578-164-40-47121
Shamet25:542-94-40-4629
S.Lee28:263-93-41-23310
D.Lee25:573-110-00-2928
Wainright15:371-40-01-3112
Landale13:411-23-32-3025
Biyombo12:084-50-02-5018
Okogie9:253-60-00-1009
Totals240:0039-8918-199-373322106

Percentages: FG .438, FT .947.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Wainright).

Turnovers: 15 (Bridges 3, Saric 3, Ayton 2, D.Lee 2, Biyombo, Okogie, S.Lee, Shamet, Wainright).

Steals: 4 (Bridges 2, S.Lee, Wainright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks23:544-81-20-2139
Jackson Jr.25:355-117-82-81018
Adams24:074-50-05-9238
Bane26:5710-125-50-36228
Morant27:1411-202-20-27129
Aldama22:252-60-01-5126
Jones21:514-120-00-58110
Roddy18:144-80-01-80210
Clarke17:526-81-32-61213
Williams17:181-30-01-3033
Tillman5:530-10-00-0100
Chandler4:431-20-01-1102
LaRavia3:570-20-00-0000
Totals240:0052-9816-2013-522919136

Percentages: FG .531, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Morant 5-8, Bane 3-4, Roddy 2-3, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-8, Williams 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-4, LaRavia 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 6).

Turnovers: 10 (Aldama 2, Bane 2, Adams, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Jones, Morant, Roddy).

Steals: 8 (Bane 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Brooks, LaRavia, Morant, Roddy).

Technical Fouls: Brooks, 8:38 third.

Phoenix36292318106
Memphis29393929136

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:14.

