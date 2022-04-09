NEW ORLEANS (114)
H.Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 5-12 3-5 13, Valanciunas 3-3 2-2 8, Graham 3-6 2-3 9, McCollum 6-17 2-6 16, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 1-3 3-3 5, Murphy III 1-6 5-5 8, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 1-3 0-0 3, Hernangomez 5-11 5-7 15, Alvarado 5-8 2-2 12, Harper 5-6 1-1 12, Snell 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 41-91 26-35 114.
MEMPHIS (141)
Brooks 9-16 2-2 23, Jackson Jr. 2-4 7-7 12, Adams 2-3 0-0 4, Bane 6-7 2-2 18, Morant 7-14 5-7 21, Pons 0-3 0-0 0, Tillman 1-3 0-2 3, Williams 7-12 1-3 19, Anderson 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 10-10 0-0 20, Konchar 1-2 0-0 2, Melton 5-10 0-0 12, T.Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 53-90 17-23 141.
|New Orleans
|18
|29
|33
|34
|—
|114
|Memphis
|30
|34
|55
|22
|—
|141
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 6-30 (McCollum 2-6, Harper 1-1, Murphy III 1-3, Temple 1-3, Graham 1-4, Clark 0-1, H.Jones 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Snell 0-2, Hayes 0-4), Memphis 18-35 (Bane 4-4, Williams 4-7, Brooks 3-5, Morant 2-3, Melton 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Tillman 1-3, Konchar 0-1, Pons 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 29 (Hernangomez 10), Memphis 48 (Adams 11). Assists_New Orleans 23 (Alvarado 5), Memphis 41 (Morant 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 22, Memphis 24. A_17,207 (18,119)
