|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|24:58
|5-12
|3-5
|0-5
|1
|1
|13
|H.Jones
|17:28
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|4
|Valanciunas
|5:35
|3-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|5
|8
|Graham
|18:20
|3-6
|2-3
|0-0
|4
|0
|9
|McCollum
|29:21
|6-17
|2-6
|0-1
|4
|3
|16
|Hernangomez
|33:32
|5-11
|5-7
|5-10
|4
|3
|15
|Alvarado
|22:37
|5-8
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|12
|Nance Jr.
|19:13
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Marshall
|15:59
|1-3
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Murphy III
|15:35
|1-6
|5-5
|2-2
|0
|1
|8
|Snell
|12:00
|3-6
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|7
|Clark
|10:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|8:14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Harper
|7:03
|5-6
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|12
|Totals
|240:00
|41-91
|26-35
|9-29
|23
|22
|114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .743.
3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (McCollum 2-6, Harper 1-1, Murphy III 1-3, Temple 1-3, Graham 1-4, Clark 0-1, H.Jones 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Snell 0-2, Hayes 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (H.Jones, Hayes, Marshall).
Turnovers: 16 (Graham 3, Alvarado 2, Clark 2, Valanciunas 2, Harper, Hernangomez, Marshall, McCollum, Murphy III, Nance Jr., Snell).
Steals: 10 (Harper 3, H.Jones 2, Nance Jr. 2, Alvarado, Graham, McCollum).
Technical Fouls: McCollum, 3:56 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|23:46
|9-16
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|23
|Jackson Jr.
|21:36
|2-4
|7-7
|0-9
|0
|2
|12
|Adams
|22:00
|2-3
|0-0
|4-11
|4
|4
|4
|Bane
|20:14
|6-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|18
|Morant
|26:37
|7-14
|5-7
|2-4
|9
|2
|21
|Melton
|24:42
|5-10
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|12
|Williams
|21:49
|7-12
|1-3
|2-3
|2
|2
|19
|Anderson
|21:14
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|7
|Clarke
|17:46
|10-10
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|1
|20
|T.Jones
|15:34
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|0
|0
|Konchar
|8:14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Pons
|8:14
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Tillman
|8:14
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|53-90
|17-23
|13-48
|41
|24
|141
Percentages: FG .589, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 18-35, .514 (Bane 4-4, Williams 4-7, Brooks 3-5, Morant 2-3, Melton 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Tillman 1-3, Konchar 0-1, Pons 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson Jr. 4, Adams, Anderson, Melton, Morant, Pons).
Turnovers: 18 (Morant 4, Melton 3, Adams 2, Anderson 2, Bane 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Konchar, Pons, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Tillman 2, Clarke, Melton, T.Jones, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Morant, 11:36 fourth.
|New Orleans
|18
|29
|33
|34
|—
|114
|Memphis
|30
|34
|55
|22
|—
|141
A_17,207 (18,119). T_2:11.
