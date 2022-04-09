FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayes24:585-123-50-51113
H.Jones17:282-40-01-1044
Valanciunas5:353-32-20-1058
Graham18:203-62-30-0409
McCollum29:216-172-60-14316
Hernangomez33:325-115-75-104315
Alvarado22:375-82-20-15112
Nance Jr.19:131-50-01-3022
Marshall15:591-33-30-2115
Murphy III15:351-65-52-2018
Snell12:003-61-10-0117
Clark10:050-10-00-2000
Temple8:141-30-00-1103
Harper7:035-61-10-02012
Totals240:0041-9126-359-292322114

Percentages: FG .451, FT .743.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (McCollum 2-6, Harper 1-1, Murphy III 1-3, Temple 1-3, Graham 1-4, Clark 0-1, H.Jones 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Snell 0-2, Hayes 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (H.Jones, Hayes, Marshall).

Turnovers: 16 (Graham 3, Alvarado 2, Clark 2, Valanciunas 2, Harper, Hernangomez, Marshall, McCollum, Murphy III, Nance Jr., Snell).

Steals: 10 (Harper 3, H.Jones 2, Nance Jr. 2, Alvarado, Graham, McCollum).

Technical Fouls: McCollum, 3:56 third.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks23:469-162-20-35223
Jackson Jr.21:362-47-70-90212
Adams22:002-30-04-11444
Bane20:146-72-20-11418
Morant26:377-145-72-49221
Melton24:425-100-01-33312
Williams21:497-121-32-32219
Anderson21:143-50-00-3427
Clarke17:4610-100-02-53120
T.Jones15:340-10-00-2800
Konchar8:141-20-01-2112
Pons8:140-30-01-2010
Tillman8:141-30-20-0103
Totals240:0053-9017-2313-484124141

Percentages: FG .589, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 18-35, .514 (Bane 4-4, Williams 4-7, Brooks 3-5, Morant 2-3, Melton 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Tillman 1-3, Konchar 0-1, Pons 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson Jr. 4, Adams, Anderson, Melton, Morant, Pons).

Turnovers: 18 (Morant 4, Melton 3, Adams 2, Anderson 2, Bane 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Konchar, Pons, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Tillman 2, Clarke, Melton, T.Jones, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Morant, 11:36 fourth.

New Orleans18293334114
Memphis30345522141

A_17,207 (18,119). T_2:11.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

