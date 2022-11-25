FGFTReb
NEBRASKAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gary322-110-00-4236
Walker347-111-26-123215
Bandoumel305-95-73-55418
Griesel321-42-30-3104
Wilcher322-70-00-3405
Tominaga244-60-00-11011
Breidenbach91-20-00-0012
Dawson50-10-00-0120
Keita20-00-00-1010
Totals20022-518-129-29171361

Percentages: FG .431, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Bandoumel 3-4, Tominaga 3-5, Gary 2-7, Wilcher 1-5, Dawson 0-1, Griesel 0-1, Walker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Walker).

Turnovers: 20 (Walker 9, Bandoumel 2, Breidenbach 2, Dawson 2, Griesel 2, Wilcher 2, Tominaga).

Steals: 8 (Gary 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Walker, Wilcher).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
C.Lawson200-10-00-2220
Williams336-124-43-71316
Davis379-191-51-27421
Hardaway173-60-01-2119
Lomax335-81-21-53113
Kennedy194-80-01-30010
Dandridge161-10-01-4132
J.Lawson110-30-00-0100
Akobundu-Ehiogu100-00-01-1110
McCadden41-10-00-1002
Totals20029-596-119-27171573

Percentages: FG .492, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hardaway 3-5, Lomax 2-2, Davis 2-5, Kennedy 2-5, J.Lawson 0-1, Williams 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dandridge 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Davis 3, Dandridge 2, Lomax 2, C.Lawson, Hardaway, J.Lawson, McCadden, Williams).

Steals: 13 (Lomax 4, Davis 3, Kennedy 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Hardaway).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nebraska303161
Memphis334073



