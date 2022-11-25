|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gary
|32
|2-11
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|6
|Walker
|34
|7-11
|1-2
|6-12
|3
|2
|15
|Bandoumel
|30
|5-9
|5-7
|3-5
|5
|4
|18
|Griesel
|32
|1-4
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|0
|4
|Wilcher
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|5
|Tominaga
|24
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|11
|Breidenbach
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Dawson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Keita
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|8-12
|9-29
|17
|13
|61
Percentages: FG .431, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Bandoumel 3-4, Tominaga 3-5, Gary 2-7, Wilcher 1-5, Dawson 0-1, Griesel 0-1, Walker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Walker).
Turnovers: 20 (Walker 9, Bandoumel 2, Breidenbach 2, Dawson 2, Griesel 2, Wilcher 2, Tominaga).
Steals: 8 (Gary 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Walker, Wilcher).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Lawson
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Williams
|33
|6-12
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|3
|16
|Davis
|37
|9-19
|1-5
|1-2
|7
|4
|21
|Hardaway
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|9
|Lomax
|33
|5-8
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|13
|Kennedy
|19
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|10
|Dandridge
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|J.Lawson
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Akobundu-Ehiogu
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|McCadden
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|6-11
|9-27
|17
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .492, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hardaway 3-5, Lomax 2-2, Davis 2-5, Kennedy 2-5, J.Lawson 0-1, Williams 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dandridge 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Davis 3, Dandridge 2, Lomax 2, C.Lawson, Hardaway, J.Lawson, McCadden, Williams).
Steals: 13 (Lomax 4, Davis 3, Kennedy 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Hardaway).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska
|30
|31
|—
|61
|Memphis
|33
|40
|—
|73
.
