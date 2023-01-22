|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akobundu-Ehiogu
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|36
|10-18
|4-4
|1-8
|3
|4
|26
|Davis
|35
|4-10
|12-14
|3-5
|6
|3
|21
|Kennedy
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|10
|McCadden
|28
|2-5
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|6
|J.Lawson
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|4
|C.Lawson
|21
|1-1
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|3
|Franklin
|14
|2-3
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Hardaway
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|20-24
|6-30
|16
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .481, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Kennedy 2-4, Williams 2-4, Davis 1-4, Hardaway 0-1, J.Lawson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Davis 4, McCadden 4, Franklin 2, Williams 2, J.Lawson).
Steals: 3 (Kennedy 2, Franklin).
Technical Fouls: Davis, 18:26 first; Williams, 13:20 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CINCINNATI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lakhin
|33
|11-14
|0-4
|3-10
|1
|4
|22
|Oguama
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|2
|Adams-Woods
|28
|1-10
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|5
|2
|DeJulius
|36
|2-6
|10-11
|1-2
|6
|3
|15
|Nolley
|31
|6-13
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|3
|18
|Davenport
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|6
|Reed
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Skillings
|9
|1-5
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|14-21
|10-29
|15
|24
|68
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Nolley 3-7, Davenport 2-6, DeJulius 1-2, Lakhin 0-1, Reed 0-1, Skillings 0-2, Adams-Woods 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Davenport).
Turnovers: 12 (DeJulius 5, Davenport 2, Nolley 2, Skillings 2, Adams-Woods).
Steals: 5 (Lakhin 3, Adams-Woods 2).
Technical Fouls: Nolley, 18:26 first.
|Memphis
|42
|33
|—
|75
|Cincinnati
|32
|36
|—
|68
A_8,622 (13,176).
