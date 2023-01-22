FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akobundu-Ehiogu50-00-00-0010
Williams3610-184-41-83426
Davis354-1012-143-56321
Kennedy254-90-01-32110
McCadden282-52-20-5136
J.Lawson222-40-01-1234
C.Lawson211-11-20-4003
Franklin142-31-20-3125
Hardaway140-20-00-1110
Totals20025-5220-246-30161875

Percentages: FG .481, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Kennedy 2-4, Williams 2-4, Davis 1-4, Hardaway 0-1, J.Lawson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Davis 4, McCadden 4, Franklin 2, Williams 2, J.Lawson).

Steals: 3 (Kennedy 2, Franklin).

Technical Fouls: Davis, 18:26 first; Williams, 13:20 first.

FGFTReb
CINCINNATIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lakhin3311-140-43-101422
Oguama211-30-01-2052
Adams-Woods281-100-00-0352
DeJulius362-610-111-26315
Nolley316-133-41-64318
Davenport262-70-02-5126
Reed160-20-00-1010
Skillings91-51-22-3003
Totals20024-6014-2110-29152468

Percentages: FG .400, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Nolley 3-7, Davenport 2-6, DeJulius 1-2, Lakhin 0-1, Reed 0-1, Skillings 0-2, Adams-Woods 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Davenport).

Turnovers: 12 (DeJulius 5, Davenport 2, Nolley 2, Skillings 2, Adams-Woods).

Steals: 5 (Lakhin 3, Adams-Woods 2).

Technical Fouls: Nolley, 18:26 first.

Memphis423375
Cincinnati323668

A_8,622 (13,176).

