TULANE (20-11)
Cross 3-15 6-7 12, Pope 2-10 3-4 7, Cook 6-19 0-2 15, Forbes 3-9 0-0 7, James 3-9 1-2 8, McGee 0-4 4-4 4, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Albert 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 1-4 1, Shapiro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-66 15-23 54.
MEMPHIS (25-8)
C.Lawson 3-4 0-0 7, D.Williams 9-17 7-7 27, Davis 6-18 4-4 20, Hardaway 2-6 2-2 8, McCadden 2-5 3-4 8, Lomax 1-5 0-0 2, Franklin 3-7 1-2 8, Dandridge 2-2 2-2 6, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-0 2, Granja 1-2 0-0 3, Glennon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 19-21 94.
Halftime_Memphis 42-17. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 5-27 (Cook 3-9, Forbes 1-4, James 1-6, Cross 0-2, McGee 0-3, Pope 0-3), Memphis 13-30 (Davis 4-9, Hardaway 2-3, D.Williams 2-4, Granja 1-1, C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, McCadden 1-2, Franklin 1-4, Lomax 0-4). Fouled Out_Cross. Rebounds_Tulane 36 (Pope 13), Memphis 48 (D.Williams 11). Assists_Tulane 8 (Cross 5), Memphis 22 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Tulane 16, Memphis 19. A_6,943 (13,300).
