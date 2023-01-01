|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|30
|32.4
|285-626
|.455
|50-159
|189-253
|.747
|809
|27.0
|Bane
|17
|31.5
|122-283
|.431
|52-134
|74-80
|.925
|370
|21.8
|Brooks
|32
|30.6
|205-498
|.412
|72-204
|72-91
|.791
|554
|17.3
|Jackson
|19
|25.6
|107-217
|.493
|28-82
|61-79
|.772
|303
|15.9
|Clarke
|35
|19.5
|144-221
|.652
|1-6
|65-86
|.756
|354
|10.1
|Jones
|35
|23.3
|133-300
|.443
|50-132
|33-44
|.750
|349
|10.0
|Aldama
|33
|23.3
|112-236
|.475
|44-116
|48-67
|.716
|316
|9.6
|Adams
|32
|26.5
|114-192
|.594
|0-1
|28-86
|.326
|256
|8.0
|Konchar
|33
|25.6
|92-200
|.460
|43-114
|17-20
|.850
|244
|7.4
|Roddy
|33
|18.8
|80-202
|.396
|30-110
|21-33
|.636
|211
|6.4
|Z.Williams
|10
|17.1
|20-54
|.370
|4-27
|2-2
|1.000
|46
|4.6
|LaRavia
|22
|14.9
|30-73
|.411
|19-51
|6-7
|.857
|85
|3.9
|Tillman
|19
|9.3
|32-49
|.653
|3-7
|6-16
|.375
|73
|3.8
|Lofton
|5
|4.6
|7-14
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|15
|3.0
|Chandler
|16
|9.8
|20-51
|.392
|2-12
|4-9
|.444
|46
|2.9
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|35
|241.4
|1506-3227
|.467
|399-1164
|627-876
|.716
|4038
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|35
|241.4
|1397-3143
|.444
|457-1273
|641-841
|.762
|3892
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|35
|148
|183
|6.1
|244
|8.1
|53
|2
|31
|111
|7
|Bane
|9
|70
|79
|4.6
|63
|3.7
|46
|0
|11
|34
|5
|Brooks
|22
|88
|110
|3.4
|90
|2.8
|108
|1
|26
|56
|4
|Jackson
|37
|78
|115
|6.1
|15
|.8
|55
|0
|21
|31
|60
|Clarke
|49
|142
|191
|5.5
|39
|1.1
|84
|0
|16
|39
|26
|Jones
|14
|64
|78
|2.2
|160
|4.6
|15
|0
|27
|35
|2
|Aldama
|41
|131
|172
|5.2
|43
|1.3
|77
|0
|24
|20
|29
|Adams
|156
|191
|347
|10.8
|71
|2.2
|73
|0
|27
|59
|37
|Konchar
|35
|148
|183
|5.5
|52
|1.6
|55
|0
|36
|20
|10
|Roddy
|20
|69
|89
|2.7
|23
|.7
|50
|0
|14
|29
|11
|Z.Williams
|2
|29
|31
|3.1
|14
|1.4
|20
|0
|5
|13
|2
|LaRavia
|16
|38
|54
|2.5
|18
|.8
|38
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Tillman
|20
|23
|43
|2.3
|8
|.4
|16
|0
|6
|8
|7
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chandler
|3
|20
|23
|1.4
|34
|2.1
|7
|0
|8
|13
|4
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|461
|1246
|1707
|48.8
|880
|25.1
|705
|3
|266
|484
|208
|OPPONENTS
|395
|1127
|1522
|43.5
|908
|25.9
|760
|1
|252
|492
|180
