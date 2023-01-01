AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant3032.4285-626.45550-159189-253.74780927.0
Bane1731.5122-283.43152-13474-80.92537021.8
Brooks3230.6205-498.41272-20472-91.79155417.3
Jackson1925.6107-217.49328-8261-79.77230315.9
Clarke3519.5144-221.6521-665-86.75635410.1
Jones3523.3133-300.44350-13233-44.75034910.0
Aldama3323.3112-236.47544-11648-67.7163169.6
Adams3226.5114-192.5940-128-86.3262568.0
Konchar3325.692-200.46043-11417-20.8502447.4
Roddy3318.880-202.39630-11021-33.6362116.4
Z.Williams1017.120-54.3704-272-21.000464.6
LaRavia2214.930-73.41119-516-7.857853.9
Tillman199.332-49.6533-76-16.375733.8
Lofton54.67-14.5000-11-3.333153.0
Chandler169.820-51.3922-124-9.444462.9
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM35241.41506-3227.467399-1164627-876.7164038115.4
OPPONENTS35241.41397-3143.444457-1273641-841.7623892111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant351481836.12448.1532311117
Bane970794.6633.746011345
Brooks22881103.4902.8108126564
Jackson37781156.115.8550213160
Clarke491421915.5391.1840163926
Jones1464782.21604.615027352
Aldama411311725.2431.3770242029
Adams15619134710.8712.2730275937
Konchar351481835.5521.6550362010
Roddy2069892.723.7500142911
Z.Williams229313.1141.42005132
LaRavia1638542.518.838010153
Tillman2023432.38.4160687
Lofton134.84.830010
Chandler320231.4342.1708134
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM4611246170748.888025.17053266484208
OPPONENTS3951127152243.590825.97601252492180

