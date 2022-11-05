AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant831.677-151.51015-3063-74.85123229.0
Bane832.464-143.44833-7132-37.86519324.1
Brooks626.835-80.43817-349-14.6439616.0
Jones924.144-96.45814-404-9.44410611.8
Aldama928.434-75.45310-3313-19.6849110.1
Clarke916.734-54.6300-316-22.727849.3
Konchar825.924-49.49014-331-2.500637.9
Adams926.228-48.5830-07-23.304637.0
LaRavia618.313-27.4819-175-51.000406.7
Roddy920.820-60.3339-366-8.750556.1
Tillman611.711-20.5501-32-7.286254.2
Lofton34.74-9.4440-11-3.33393.0
Chandler59.24-14.2860-31-4.25091.8
Williams36.01-6.1670-50-0.00020.7
TEAM9242.8393-832.472122-309160-227.7051068118.7
OPPONENTS9242.8376-813.462122-329181-231.7841055117.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant832405.0567.01406333
Bane537425.2374.62005193
Brooks212142.3122.0180480
Jones315182.0384.2606111
Aldama1837556.18.92506712
Clarke823313.4121.32203108
Konchar1129405.081.01301243
Adams425810011.1232.622071914
LaRavia722294.82.3170232
Roddy819273.08.9200764
Tillman810183.04.730052
Lofton112.71.330000
Chandler033.6102.020252
Williams1231.02.740201
TEAM12230042246.922124.618906213055
OPPONENTS11328239543.922925.420306113749

