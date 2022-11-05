|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|8
|31.6
|77-151
|.510
|15-30
|63-74
|.851
|232
|29.0
|Bane
|8
|32.4
|64-143
|.448
|33-71
|32-37
|.865
|193
|24.1
|Brooks
|6
|26.8
|35-80
|.438
|17-34
|9-14
|.643
|96
|16.0
|Jones
|9
|24.1
|44-96
|.458
|14-40
|4-9
|.444
|106
|11.8
|Aldama
|9
|28.4
|34-75
|.453
|10-33
|13-19
|.684
|91
|10.1
|Clarke
|9
|16.7
|34-54
|.630
|0-3
|16-22
|.727
|84
|9.3
|Konchar
|8
|25.9
|24-49
|.490
|14-33
|1-2
|.500
|63
|7.9
|Adams
|9
|26.2
|28-48
|.583
|0-0
|7-23
|.304
|63
|7.0
|LaRavia
|6
|18.3
|13-27
|.481
|9-17
|5-5
|1.000
|40
|6.7
|Roddy
|9
|20.8
|20-60
|.333
|9-36
|6-8
|.750
|55
|6.1
|Tillman
|6
|11.7
|11-20
|.550
|1-3
|2-7
|.286
|25
|4.2
|Lofton
|3
|4.7
|4-9
|.444
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|9
|3.0
|Chandler
|5
|9.2
|4-14
|.286
|0-3
|1-4
|.250
|9
|1.8
|Williams
|3
|6.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-5
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|9
|242.8
|393-832
|.472
|122-309
|160-227
|.705
|1068
|118.7
|OPPONENTS
|9
|242.8
|376-813
|.462
|122-329
|181-231
|.784
|1055
|117.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|8
|32
|40
|5.0
|56
|7.0
|14
|0
|6
|33
|3
|Bane
|5
|37
|42
|5.2
|37
|4.6
|20
|0
|5
|19
|3
|Brooks
|2
|12
|14
|2.3
|12
|2.0
|18
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Jones
|3
|15
|18
|2.0
|38
|4.2
|6
|0
|6
|11
|1
|Aldama
|18
|37
|55
|6.1
|8
|.9
|25
|0
|6
|7
|12
|Clarke
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|12
|1.3
|22
|0
|3
|10
|8
|Konchar
|11
|29
|40
|5.0
|8
|1.0
|13
|0
|12
|4
|3
|Adams
|42
|58
|100
|11.1
|23
|2.6
|22
|0
|7
|19
|14
|LaRavia
|7
|22
|29
|4.8
|2
|.3
|17
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Roddy
|8
|19
|27
|3.0
|8
|.9
|20
|0
|7
|6
|4
|Tillman
|8
|10
|18
|3.0
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Lofton
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chandler
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|10
|2.0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Williams
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|TEAM
|122
|300
|422
|46.9
|221
|24.6
|189
|0
|62
|130
|55
|OPPONENTS
|113
|282
|395
|43.9
|229
|25.4
|203
|0
|61
|137
|49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.