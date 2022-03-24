|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|56
|33.3
|573-1163
|.493
|86-253
|311-408
|.762
|1543
|27.6
|Bane
|69
|30.1
|456-1002
|.455
|204-484
|125-139
|.899
|1241
|18.0
|Brooks
|26
|27.8
|174-418
|.416
|39-125
|77-87
|.885
|464
|17.8
|Jackson
|72
|27.4
|400-959
|.417
|118-368
|259-318
|.814
|1177
|16.3
|Clarke
|58
|19.4
|259-399
|.649
|4-20
|76-116
|.655
|598
|10.3
|Melton
|64
|22.5
|234-594
|.394
|108-306
|70-96
|.729
|646
|10.1
|Jones
|66
|20.6
|216-480
|.450
|65-176
|50-60
|.833
|547
|8.3
|Williams
|53
|21.2
|158-345
|.458
|61-195
|26-33
|.788
|403
|7.6
|Anderson
|60
|21.3
|177-406
|.436
|30-94
|55-90
|.611
|439
|7.3
|Adams
|69
|26.5
|195-353
|.552
|0-1
|103-188
|.548
|493
|7.1
|Konchar
|63
|17.8
|110-219
|.502
|44-109
|23-40
|.575
|287
|4.6
|Tillman
|45
|12.0
|76-163
|.466
|9-38
|31-48
|.646
|192
|4.3
|Merrill
|6
|9.7
|8-24
|.333
|7-23
|2-4
|.500
|25
|4.2
|Culver
|32
|8.6
|43-108
|.398
|10-37
|12-27
|.444
|108
|3.4
|Aldama
|27
|10.3
|37-97
|.381
|4-39
|12-20
|.600
|90
|3.3
|Tillie
|36
|12.8
|43-127
|.339
|27-86
|5-8
|.625
|118
|3.3
|Buchanan
|2
|5.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Mathias
|6
|2.7
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|Terry
|2
|1.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Pons
|8
|3.6
|2-4
|.500
|1-1
|0-2
|.000
|5
|0.6
|Sneed
|2
|4.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Teske
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|241.0
|3166-6877
|.460
|819-2366
|1237-1686
|.734
|8388
|114.9
|OPPONENTS
|73
|241.0
|2928-6468
|.453
|890-2526
|1247-1613
|.773
|7993
|109.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|75
|246
|321
|5.7
|375
|6.7
|84
|0
|66
|192
|21
|Bane
|43
|268
|311
|4.5
|187
|2.7
|180
|0
|80
|104
|27
|Brooks
|23
|60
|83
|3.2
|69
|2.7
|86
|1
|34
|41
|7
|Jackson
|114
|309
|423
|5.9
|77
|1.1
|252
|0
|68
|119
|163
|Clarke
|125
|196
|321
|5.5
|77
|1.3
|112
|0
|34
|30
|66
|Melton
|56
|229
|285
|4.5
|170
|2.7
|110
|0
|98
|95
|34
|Jones
|15
|140
|155
|2.3
|280
|4.2
|30
|0
|60
|42
|2
|Williams
|21
|85
|106
|2.0
|45
|.8
|97
|0
|27
|33
|10
|Anderson
|64
|260
|324
|5.4
|156
|2.6
|90
|0
|67
|57
|38
|Adams
|319
|365
|684
|9.9
|224
|3.2
|131
|0
|56
|106
|52
|Konchar
|70
|213
|283
|4.5
|84
|1.3
|80
|0
|40
|25
|20
|Tillman
|48
|74
|122
|2.7
|42
|.9
|52
|0
|43
|28
|14
|Merrill
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Culver
|11
|29
|40
|1.2
|30
|.9
|34
|0
|17
|15
|4
|Aldama
|23
|41
|64
|2.4
|14
|.5
|27
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Tillie
|21
|39
|60
|1.7
|22
|.6
|58
|0
|23
|13
|15
|Buchanan
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Mathias
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Terry
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pons
|3
|3
|6
|.8
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sneed
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teske
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|1034
|2571
|3605
|49.4
|1861
|25.5
|1435
|1
|718
|963
|480
|OPPONENTS
|738
|2407
|3145
|43.1
|1830
|25.1
|1435
|4
|525
|1091
|454
