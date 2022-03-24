AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant5633.3573-1163.49386-253311-408.762154327.6
Bane6930.1456-1002.455204-484125-139.899124118.0
Brooks2627.8174-418.41639-12577-87.88546417.8
Jackson7227.4400-959.417118-368259-318.814117716.3
Clarke5819.4259-399.6494-2076-116.65559810.3
Melton6422.5234-594.394108-30670-96.72964610.1
Jones6620.6216-480.45065-17650-60.8335478.3
Williams5321.2158-345.45861-19526-33.7884037.6
Anderson6021.3177-406.43630-9455-90.6114397.3
Adams6926.5195-353.5520-1103-188.5484937.1
Konchar6317.8110-219.50244-10923-40.5752874.6
Tillman4512.076-163.4669-3831-48.6461924.3
Merrill69.78-24.3337-232-4.500254.2
Culver328.643-108.39810-3712-27.4441083.4
Aldama2710.337-97.3814-3912-20.600903.3
Tillie3612.843-127.33927-865-8.6251183.3
Buchanan25.01-4.2500-20-0.00021.0
Mathias62.72-6.3332-60-0.00061.0
Terry21.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
Jeffries33.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
Pons83.62-4.5001-10-2.00050.6
Sneed24.00-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
Teske32.70-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM73241.03166-6877.460819-23661237-1686.7348388114.9
OPPONENTS73241.02928-6468.453890-25261247-1613.7737993109.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant752463215.73756.78406619221
Bane432683114.51872.718008010427
Brooks2360833.2692.786134417
Jackson1143094235.9771.1252068119163
Clarke1251963215.5771.31120343066
Melton562292854.51702.71100989534
Jones151401552.32804.230060422
Williams21851062.045.8970273310
Anderson642603245.41562.6900675738
Adams3193656849.92243.213105610652
Konchar702132834.5841.3800402520
Tillman48741222.742.9520432814
Merrill1671.24.730020
Culver1129401.230.934017154
Aldama2341642.414.5270297
Tillie2139601.722.6580231315
Buchanan1121.021.010120
Mathias022.31.210100
Terry000.00.010000
Jeffries022.71.310000
Pons336.80.020000
Sneed1121.00.020000
Teske022.71.310100
TEAM10342571360549.4186125.514351718963480
OPPONENTS7382407314543.1183025.1143545251091454

