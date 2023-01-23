|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|39
|32.2
|378-814
|.464
|64-201
|242-323
|.749
|1062
|27.2
|Bane
|26
|31.0
|194-429
|.452
|80-190
|96-106
|.906
|564
|21.7
|Jackson
|30
|26.3
|169-332
|.509
|45-121
|100-129
|.775
|483
|16.1
|Brooks
|42
|30.5
|253-636
|.398
|82-250
|83-106
|.783
|671
|16.0
|Jones
|46
|23.5
|186-418
|.445
|76-192
|51-64
|.797
|499
|10.8
|Clarke
|40
|19.4
|166-251
|.661
|1-6
|76-106
|.717
|409
|10.2
|Aldama
|43
|22.2
|142-295
|.481
|56-150
|59-83
|.711
|399
|9.3
|Adams
|42
|27.0
|157-263
|.597
|0-1
|47-129
|.364
|361
|8.6
|Z.Williams
|20
|18.2
|53-122
|.434
|16-59
|11-14
|.786
|133
|6.7
|Roddy
|39
|18.6
|98-236
|.415
|36-124
|25-43
|.581
|257
|6.6
|Konchar
|42
|23.5
|102-230
|.443
|47-129
|20-23
|.870
|271
|6.5
|Tillman
|27
|11.3
|51-87
|.586
|3-10
|16-32
|.500
|121
|4.5
|LaRavia
|25
|14.0
|32-79
|.405
|20-56
|6-7
|.857
|90
|3.6
|Chandler
|22
|9.7
|26-65
|.400
|2-13
|5-11
|.455
|59
|2.7
|Lofton
|6
|4.0
|7-15
|.467
|0-2
|1-3
|.333
|15
|2.5
|V.Williams
|8
|5.5
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.9
|TEAM
|46
|241.1
|2017-4283
|.471
|529-1512
|838-1179
|.711
|5401
|117.4
|OPPONENTS
|46
|241.1
|1848-4164
|.444
|589-1679
|863-1105
|.781
|5148
|111.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|43
|173
|216
|5.5
|308
|7.9
|65
|2
|38
|135
|10
|Bane
|17
|118
|135
|5.2
|108
|4.2
|64
|0
|21
|55
|7
|Jackson
|55
|146
|201
|6.7
|27
|.9
|94
|0
|31
|48
|100
|Brooks
|28
|121
|149
|3.5
|110
|2.6
|143
|1
|34
|69
|7
|Jones
|16
|87
|103
|2.2
|216
|4.7
|20
|0
|44
|41
|2
|Clarke
|62
|160
|222
|5.6
|45
|1.1
|95
|0
|23
|42
|30
|Aldama
|49
|158
|207
|4.8
|52
|1.2
|90
|0
|31
|30
|33
|Adams
|214
|271
|485
|11.5
|97
|2.3
|98
|0
|36
|79
|46
|Z.Williams
|9
|49
|58
|2.9
|20
|1.0
|43
|0
|8
|24
|4
|Roddy
|24
|87
|111
|2.8
|28
|.7
|59
|0
|17
|33
|12
|Konchar
|40
|171
|211
|5.0
|63
|1.5
|64
|0
|45
|25
|11
|Tillman
|36
|43
|79
|2.9
|17
|.6
|26
|0
|13
|10
|9
|LaRavia
|16
|39
|55
|2.2
|21
|.8
|42
|1
|11
|17
|4
|Chandler
|6
|24
|30
|1.4
|46
|2.1
|13
|0
|10
|15
|5
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.7
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|617
|1654
|2271
|49.4
|1165
|25.3
|924
|4
|366
|624
|281
|OPPONENTS
|515
|1493
|2008
|43.7
|1207
|26.2
|994
|2
|328
|650
|247
