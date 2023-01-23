AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant3932.2378-814.46464-201242-323.749106227.2
Bane2631.0194-429.45280-19096-106.90656421.7
Jackson3026.3169-332.50945-121100-129.77548316.1
Brooks4230.5253-636.39882-25083-106.78367116.0
Jones4623.5186-418.44576-19251-64.79749910.8
Clarke4019.4166-251.6611-676-106.71740910.2
Aldama4322.2142-295.48156-15059-83.7113999.3
Adams4227.0157-263.5970-147-129.3643618.6
Z.Williams2018.253-122.43416-5911-14.7861336.7
Roddy3918.698-236.41536-12425-43.5812576.6
Konchar4223.5102-230.44347-12920-23.8702716.5
Tillman2711.351-87.5863-1016-32.5001214.5
LaRavia2514.032-79.40520-566-7.857903.6
Chandler229.726-65.4002-135-11.455592.7
Lofton64.07-15.4670-21-3.333152.5
V.Williams85.53-11.2731-80-0.00070.9
TEAM46241.12017-4283.471529-1512838-1179.7115401117.4
OPPONENTS46241.11848-4164.444589-1679863-1105.7815148111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant431732165.53087.96523813510
Bane171181355.21084.264021557
Jackson551462016.727.99403148100
Brooks281211493.51102.6143134697
Jones16871032.22164.720044412
Clarke621602225.6451.1950234230
Aldama491582074.8521.2900313033
Adams21427148511.5972.3980367946
Z.Williams949582.9201.04308244
Roddy24871112.828.7590173312
Konchar401712115.0631.5640452511
Tillman3643792.917.626013109
LaRavia1639552.221.842111174
Chandler624301.4462.113010155
Lofton134.74.730010
V.Williams145.63.450401
TEAM6171654227149.4116525.39244366624281
OPPONENTS5151493200843.7120726.29942328650247

