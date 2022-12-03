AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant1933.2186-404.46034-93130-175.74353628.2
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Jackson725.744-92.47812-3833-42.78613319.0
Brooks1931.1124-308.40339-11741-56.73232817.3
Jones2223.586-195.44131-8314-22.6362179.9
Aldama2125.273-163.44826-7827-38.7111999.5
Clarke2218.780-135.5931-634-46.7391958.9
Konchar2127.764-139.46036-8712-13.9231768.4
Adams2127.073-123.5930-119-62.3061657.9
Roddy2218.551-128.39822-7012-17.7061366.2
LaRavia1618.429-70.41419-495-51.000825.1
Tillman910.413-24.5421-43-10.300303.3
Lofton44.85-12.4170-11-3.333112.8
Chandler89.98-27.2961-73-7.429202.5
Williams55.23-8.3751-60-0.00071.4
TEAM22242.3938-2041.460269-742386-553.6982531115.0
OPPONENTS22242.3914-1967.465289-798386-497.7772503113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant25961216.41397.336120725
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Jackson1634507.11.123071222
Brooks1655713.7542.859117312
Jones935442.0944.312013222
Aldama34841185.6241.1550181321
Clarke2572974.4271.249072421
Konchar301071376.5311.537020167
Adams10912623511.2492.3530184722
Roddy1643592.712.53408155
LaRavia1337503.1161.03309153
Tillman1112232.66.780172
Lofton123.83.830010
Chandler28101.2162.050472
Williams123.62.440201
TEAM314766108049.153124.14402151309118
OPPONENTS23170793842.659527.04930153305123

