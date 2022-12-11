|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|22
|33.0
|212-463
|.458
|39-110
|147-198
|.742
|610
|27.7
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Jackson
|10
|26.6
|64-126
|.508
|19-51
|40-53
|.755
|187
|18.7
|Brooks
|23
|31.3
|153-383
|.399
|52-155
|49-65
|.754
|407
|17.7
|Jones
|26
|23.8
|103-234
|.440
|38-102
|19-27
|.704
|263
|10.1
|Aldama
|25
|24.9
|90-192
|.469
|33-93
|32-44
|.727
|245
|9.8
|Clarke
|26
|19.6
|106-169
|.627
|1-6
|41-59
|.695
|254
|9.8
|Konchar
|24
|27.8
|75-162
|.463
|37-96
|15-17
|.882
|202
|8.4
|Adams
|24
|26.7
|86-141
|.610
|0-1
|19-65
|.292
|191
|8.0
|Roddy
|26
|19.0
|58-149
|.389
|26-82
|19-27
|.704
|161
|6.2
|LaRavia
|16
|18.4
|29-70
|.414
|19-49
|5-5
|1.000
|82
|5.1
|Tillman
|13
|10.0
|17-33
|.515
|2-6
|4-12
|.333
|40
|3.1
|Z.Williams
|2
|17.5
|3-12
|.250
|0-6
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Chandler
|10
|10.6
|12-38
|.316
|2-11
|3-7
|.429
|29
|2.9
|Lofton
|4
|4.8
|5-12
|.417
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|11
|2.8
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|26
|241.9
|1115-2408
|.463
|315-879
|446-639
|.698
|2991
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|241.9
|1052-2312
|.455
|341-946
|468-599
|.781
|2913
|112.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|30
|115
|145
|6.6
|172
|7.8
|43
|1
|26
|83
|6
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Jackson
|20
|41
|61
|6.1
|2
|.2
|30
|0
|11
|17
|32
|Brooks
|18
|66
|84
|3.7
|67
|2.9
|73
|1
|21
|39
|3
|Jones
|12
|47
|59
|2.3
|120
|4.6
|12
|0
|18
|28
|2
|Aldama
|38
|107
|145
|5.8
|34
|1.4
|65
|0
|22
|15
|24
|Clarke
|31
|99
|130
|5.0
|32
|1.2
|61
|0
|9
|31
|22
|Konchar
|31
|119
|150
|6.2
|33
|1.4
|43
|0
|27
|18
|7
|Adams
|115
|137
|252
|10.5
|56
|2.3
|56
|0
|19
|51
|25
|Roddy
|18
|49
|67
|2.6
|18
|.7
|39
|0
|8
|19
|9
|LaRavia
|13
|37
|50
|3.1
|16
|1.0
|33
|0
|9
|15
|3
|Tillman
|15
|16
|31
|2.4
|8
|.6
|13
|0
|5
|7
|5
|Z.Williams
|1
|9
|10
|5.0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Chandler
|2
|12
|14
|1.4
|21
|2.1
|5
|0
|6
|8
|3
|Lofton
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|352
|913
|1265
|48.7
|644
|24.8
|513
|2
|194
|361
|145
|OPPONENTS
|275
|842
|1117
|43.0
|692
|26.6
|573
|0
|182
|372
|143
