AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant2233.0212-463.45839-110147-198.74261027.7
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Jackson1026.664-126.50819-5140-53.75518718.7
Brooks2331.3153-383.39952-15549-65.75440717.7
Jones2623.8103-234.44038-10219-27.70426310.1
Aldama2524.990-192.46933-9332-44.7272459.8
Clarke2619.6106-169.6271-641-59.6952549.8
Konchar2427.875-162.46337-9615-17.8822028.4
Adams2426.786-141.6100-119-65.2921918.0
Roddy2619.058-149.38926-8219-27.7041616.2
LaRavia1618.429-70.41419-495-51.000825.1
Tillman1310.017-33.5152-64-12.333403.1
Z.Williams217.53-12.2500-60-0.00063.0
Chandler1010.612-38.3162-113-7.429292.9
Lofton44.85-12.4170-11-3.333112.8
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM26241.91115-2408.463315-879446-639.6982991115.0
OPPONENTS26241.91052-2312.455341-946468-599.7812913112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant301151456.61727.843126836
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Jackson2041616.12.2300111732
Brooks1866843.7672.973121393
Jones1247592.31204.612018282
Aldama381071455.8341.4650221524
Clarke31991305.0321.261093122
Konchar311191506.2331.443027187
Adams11513725210.5562.3560195125
Roddy1849672.618.73908199
LaRavia1337503.1161.03309153
Tillman1516312.48.6130575
Z.Williams19105.031.530220
Chandler212141.4212.150683
Lofton123.83.830010
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM352913126548.764424.85132194361145
OPPONENTS275842111743.069226.65730182372143

