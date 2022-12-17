AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant2332.7221-484.45741-118152-206.73863527.6
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Brooks2530.8166-408.40758-16653-69.76844317.7
Jackson1225.271-139.51121-5643-57.75420617.2
Jones2823.6117-257.45545-11222-31.71030110.8
Aldama2724.898-206.47637-10142-56.75027510.2
Clarke2819.6117-180.6501-642-61.6892779.9
Konchar2627.281-171.47439-9815-17.8822168.3
Adams2526.490-149.6040-121-67.3132018.0
Roddy2819.370-171.40927-9120-28.7141876.7
Z.Williams419.59-30.3001-152-21.000215.3
LaRavia1817.330-72.41719-505-51.000844.7
Tillman1510.825-42.5952-66-14.429583.9
Chandler1211.817-46.3702-123-7.429393.3
Lofton54.67-14.5000-11-3.333153.0
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM28241.81221-2593.471340-943479-680.7043261116.5
OPPONENTS28241.81124-2510.448366-1033503-648.7763117111.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant321231556.71827.944127846
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Brooks1973923.7753.078121453
Jackson2153746.26.5360111940
Jones1251632.21334.812021312
Aldama381151535.7371.4680231724
Clarke331091425.1341.2670103323
Konchar321281606.2381.545028187
Adams12013825810.3572.3580205230
Roddy1958772.820.74208229
Z.Williams216184.571.840362
LaRavia1637532.917.935010153
Tillman1719362.48.5160677
Chandler219211.8332.8708134
Lofton134.84.830010
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM371999137048.971025.45492207390164
OPPONENTS306889119542.773426.26080200396145

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you