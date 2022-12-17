|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|23
|32.7
|221-484
|.457
|41-118
|152-206
|.738
|635
|27.6
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Brooks
|25
|30.8
|166-408
|.407
|58-166
|53-69
|.768
|443
|17.7
|Jackson
|12
|25.2
|71-139
|.511
|21-56
|43-57
|.754
|206
|17.2
|Jones
|28
|23.6
|117-257
|.455
|45-112
|22-31
|.710
|301
|10.8
|Aldama
|27
|24.8
|98-206
|.476
|37-101
|42-56
|.750
|275
|10.2
|Clarke
|28
|19.6
|117-180
|.650
|1-6
|42-61
|.689
|277
|9.9
|Konchar
|26
|27.2
|81-171
|.474
|39-98
|15-17
|.882
|216
|8.3
|Adams
|25
|26.4
|90-149
|.604
|0-1
|21-67
|.313
|201
|8.0
|Roddy
|28
|19.3
|70-171
|.409
|27-91
|20-28
|.714
|187
|6.7
|Z.Williams
|4
|19.5
|9-30
|.300
|1-15
|2-2
|1.000
|21
|5.3
|LaRavia
|18
|17.3
|30-72
|.417
|19-50
|5-5
|1.000
|84
|4.7
|Tillman
|15
|10.8
|25-42
|.595
|2-6
|6-14
|.429
|58
|3.9
|Chandler
|12
|11.8
|17-46
|.370
|2-12
|3-7
|.429
|39
|3.3
|Lofton
|5
|4.6
|7-14
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|15
|3.0
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|28
|241.8
|1221-2593
|.471
|340-943
|479-680
|.704
|3261
|116.5
|OPPONENTS
|28
|241.8
|1124-2510
|.448
|366-1033
|503-648
|.776
|3117
|111.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|32
|123
|155
|6.7
|182
|7.9
|44
|1
|27
|84
|6
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Brooks
|19
|73
|92
|3.7
|75
|3.0
|78
|1
|21
|45
|3
|Jackson
|21
|53
|74
|6.2
|6
|.5
|36
|0
|11
|19
|40
|Jones
|12
|51
|63
|2.2
|133
|4.8
|12
|0
|21
|31
|2
|Aldama
|38
|115
|153
|5.7
|37
|1.4
|68
|0
|23
|17
|24
|Clarke
|33
|109
|142
|5.1
|34
|1.2
|67
|0
|10
|33
|23
|Konchar
|32
|128
|160
|6.2
|38
|1.5
|45
|0
|28
|18
|7
|Adams
|120
|138
|258
|10.3
|57
|2.3
|58
|0
|20
|52
|30
|Roddy
|19
|58
|77
|2.8
|20
|.7
|42
|0
|8
|22
|9
|Z.Williams
|2
|16
|18
|4.5
|7
|1.8
|4
|0
|3
|6
|2
|LaRavia
|16
|37
|53
|2.9
|17
|.9
|35
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Tillman
|17
|19
|36
|2.4
|8
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Chandler
|2
|19
|21
|1.8
|33
|2.8
|7
|0
|8
|13
|4
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|371
|999
|1370
|48.9
|710
|25.4
|549
|2
|207
|390
|164
|OPPONENTS
|306
|889
|1195
|42.7
|734
|26.2
|608
|0
|200
|396
|145
