AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant1433.1139-299.46527-6995-120.79240028.6
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Jackson225.010-30.3333-139-13.6923216.0
Brooks1330.378-201.38828-8022-31.71020615.8
Jones1623.168-151.45021-6312-17.70616910.6
Aldama1627.360-129.46521-6119-28.67916010.0
Clarke1619.361-99.6161-629-39.7441529.5
Konchar1526.745-93.48425-581-2.5001167.7
Adams1526.044-70.6290-09-35.257976.5
Roddy1617.533-89.37112-489-13.692875.4
LaRavia1217.922-50.44013-335-51.000625.2
Tillman811.412-23.5221-43-9.333283.5
Lofton34.74-9.4440-11-3.33393.0
Chandler69.76-19.3161-61-4.250142.3
Williams36.01-6.1670-50-0.00020.7
TEAM16243.1682-1481.460199-549267-376.7101830114.4
OPPONENTS16243.1663-1441.460212-586273-358.7631811113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant1869876.2997.125015535
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Jackson711189.00.030248
Brooks638443.4302.34109182
Jones522271.7633.99010172
Aldama29721016.315.9430141017
Clarke1755724.5221.438051916
Konchar2268906.0181.22501485
Adams738716010.7362.4410103416
Roddy1428422.610.6230795
LaRavia932413.49.8290693
Tillman1112232.96.880072
Lofton112.71.330000
Chandler1561.0122.030262
Williams1231.02.740201
TEAM22055577548.438023.8324010322187
OPPONENTS17951569443.443026.9348010522389

