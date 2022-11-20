|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|14
|33.1
|139-299
|.465
|27-69
|95-120
|.792
|400
|28.6
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Jackson
|2
|25.0
|10-30
|.333
|3-13
|9-13
|.692
|32
|16.0
|Brooks
|13
|30.3
|78-201
|.388
|28-80
|22-31
|.710
|206
|15.8
|Jones
|16
|23.1
|68-151
|.450
|21-63
|12-17
|.706
|169
|10.6
|Aldama
|16
|27.3
|60-129
|.465
|21-61
|19-28
|.679
|160
|10.0
|Clarke
|16
|19.3
|61-99
|.616
|1-6
|29-39
|.744
|152
|9.5
|Konchar
|15
|26.7
|45-93
|.484
|25-58
|1-2
|.500
|116
|7.7
|Adams
|15
|26.0
|44-70
|.629
|0-0
|9-35
|.257
|97
|6.5
|Roddy
|16
|17.5
|33-89
|.371
|12-48
|9-13
|.692
|87
|5.4
|LaRavia
|12
|17.9
|22-50
|.440
|13-33
|5-5
|1.000
|62
|5.2
|Tillman
|8
|11.4
|12-23
|.522
|1-4
|3-9
|.333
|28
|3.5
|Lofton
|3
|4.7
|4-9
|.444
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|9
|3.0
|Chandler
|6
|9.7
|6-19
|.316
|1-6
|1-4
|.250
|14
|2.3
|Williams
|3
|6.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-5
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|16
|243.1
|682-1481
|.460
|199-549
|267-376
|.710
|1830
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|16
|243.1
|663-1441
|.460
|212-586
|273-358
|.763
|1811
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|18
|69
|87
|6.2
|99
|7.1
|25
|0
|15
|53
|5
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Jackson
|7
|11
|18
|9.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|2
|4
|8
|Brooks
|6
|38
|44
|3.4
|30
|2.3
|41
|0
|9
|18
|2
|Jones
|5
|22
|27
|1.7
|63
|3.9
|9
|0
|10
|17
|2
|Aldama
|29
|72
|101
|6.3
|15
|.9
|43
|0
|14
|10
|17
|Clarke
|17
|55
|72
|4.5
|22
|1.4
|38
|0
|5
|19
|16
|Konchar
|22
|68
|90
|6.0
|18
|1.2
|25
|0
|14
|8
|5
|Adams
|73
|87
|160
|10.7
|36
|2.4
|41
|0
|10
|34
|16
|Roddy
|14
|28
|42
|2.6
|10
|.6
|23
|0
|7
|9
|5
|LaRavia
|9
|32
|41
|3.4
|9
|.8
|29
|0
|6
|9
|3
|Tillman
|11
|12
|23
|2.9
|6
|.8
|8
|0
|0
|7
|2
|Lofton
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chandler
|1
|5
|6
|1.0
|12
|2.0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Williams
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|TEAM
|220
|555
|775
|48.4
|380
|23.8
|324
|0
|103
|221
|87
|OPPONENTS
|179
|515
|694
|43.4
|430
|26.9
|348
|0
|105
|223
|89
