AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant1632.8159-336.47330-78109-145.75245728.6
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Jackson424.824-51.4716-2120-27.7417418.5
Brooks1630.5105-262.40135-10331-42.73827617.3
Jones1923.879-177.44628-7513-20.65019910.5
Aldama1826.365-145.44823-6922-32.6881759.7
Clarke1919.270-115.6091-631-41.7561729.1
Konchar1827.255-118.46632-769-10.9001518.4
Adams1826.360-95.6320-012-49.2451327.3
Roddy1918.141-111.36916-5912-16.7501105.8
LaRavia1518.727-68.39717-475-51.000765.1
Tillman910.413-24.5421-43-10.300303.3
Lofton44.85-12.4170-11-3.333112.8
Chandler89.98-27.2961-73-7.429202.5
Williams55.23-8.3751-60-0.00071.4
TEAM19242.6813-1762.461237-654323-464.6962186115.1
OPPONENTS19242.6789-1700.464253-696331-431.7682162113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant2177986.11167.328017605
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Jackson718256.21.31105516
Brooks1442563.5432.749014222
Jones628341.8814.311012202
Aldama30761065.9181.0470181018
Clarke2067874.6261.442052118
Konchar27871146.3271.532018147
Adams8611119710.9392.2470144417
Roddy1535502.611.63107125
LaRavia1237493.314.93208133
Tillman1112232.66.780172
Lofton123.83.830010
Chandler28101.2162.050472
Williams123.62.440201
TEAM25965591448.146024.23790132263101
OPPONENTS20462182543.451627.24200130272100

