|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|16
|32.8
|159-336
|.473
|30-78
|109-145
|.752
|457
|28.6
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Jackson
|4
|24.8
|24-51
|.471
|6-21
|20-27
|.741
|74
|18.5
|Brooks
|16
|30.5
|105-262
|.401
|35-103
|31-42
|.738
|276
|17.3
|Jones
|19
|23.8
|79-177
|.446
|28-75
|13-20
|.650
|199
|10.5
|Aldama
|18
|26.3
|65-145
|.448
|23-69
|22-32
|.688
|175
|9.7
|Clarke
|19
|19.2
|70-115
|.609
|1-6
|31-41
|.756
|172
|9.1
|Konchar
|18
|27.2
|55-118
|.466
|32-76
|9-10
|.900
|151
|8.4
|Adams
|18
|26.3
|60-95
|.632
|0-0
|12-49
|.245
|132
|7.3
|Roddy
|19
|18.1
|41-111
|.369
|16-59
|12-16
|.750
|110
|5.8
|LaRavia
|15
|18.7
|27-68
|.397
|17-47
|5-5
|1.000
|76
|5.1
|Tillman
|9
|10.4
|13-24
|.542
|1-4
|3-10
|.300
|30
|3.3
|Lofton
|4
|4.8
|5-12
|.417
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|11
|2.8
|Chandler
|8
|9.9
|8-27
|.296
|1-7
|3-7
|.429
|20
|2.5
|Williams
|5
|5.2
|3-8
|.375
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.4
|TEAM
|19
|242.6
|813-1762
|.461
|237-654
|323-464
|.696
|2186
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|19
|242.6
|789-1700
|.464
|253-696
|331-431
|.768
|2162
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|21
|77
|98
|6.1
|116
|7.3
|28
|0
|17
|60
|5
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Jackson
|7
|18
|25
|6.2
|1
|.3
|11
|0
|5
|5
|16
|Brooks
|14
|42
|56
|3.5
|43
|2.7
|49
|0
|14
|22
|2
|Jones
|6
|28
|34
|1.8
|81
|4.3
|11
|0
|12
|20
|2
|Aldama
|30
|76
|106
|5.9
|18
|1.0
|47
|0
|18
|10
|18
|Clarke
|20
|67
|87
|4.6
|26
|1.4
|42
|0
|5
|21
|18
|Konchar
|27
|87
|114
|6.3
|27
|1.5
|32
|0
|18
|14
|7
|Adams
|86
|111
|197
|10.9
|39
|2.2
|47
|0
|14
|44
|17
|Roddy
|15
|35
|50
|2.6
|11
|.6
|31
|0
|7
|12
|5
|LaRavia
|12
|37
|49
|3.3
|14
|.9
|32
|0
|8
|13
|3
|Tillman
|11
|12
|23
|2.6
|6
|.7
|8
|0
|1
|7
|2
|Lofton
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chandler
|2
|8
|10
|1.2
|16
|2.0
|5
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Williams
|1
|2
|3
|.6
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|TEAM
|259
|655
|914
|48.1
|460
|24.2
|379
|0
|132
|263
|101
|OPPONENTS
|204
|621
|825
|43.4
|516
|27.2
|420
|0
|130
|272
|100
