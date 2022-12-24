|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|26
|32.1
|240-534
|.449
|44-129
|164-223
|.735
|688
|26.5
|Bane
|13
|32.8
|103-226
|.456
|48-110
|59-64
|.922
|313
|24.1
|Brooks
|28
|30.8
|188-455
|.413
|65-187
|61-78
|.782
|502
|17.9
|Jackson
|15
|25.3
|86-170
|.506
|25-69
|57-75
|.760
|254
|16.9
|Clarke
|31
|19.5
|131-201
|.652
|1-6
|58-78
|.744
|321
|10.4
|Jones
|31
|23.9
|125-282
|.443
|47-126
|26-36
|.722
|323
|10.4
|Aldama
|30
|24.0
|106-222
|.477
|39-106
|47-63
|.746
|298
|9.9
|Adams
|28
|26.5
|98-164
|.598
|0-1
|24-76
|.316
|220
|7.9
|Konchar
|29
|26.4
|82-177
|.463
|40-103
|16-19
|.842
|220
|7.6
|Roddy
|31
|18.9
|78-194
|.402
|30-104
|21-33
|.636
|207
|6.7
|Z.Williams
|7
|18.7
|14-41
|.341
|1-19
|2-2
|1.000
|31
|4.4
|LaRavia
|20
|15.9
|30-72
|.417
|19-50
|5-5
|1.000
|84
|4.2
|Tillman
|17
|9.9
|27-44
|.614
|2-6
|6-14
|.429
|62
|3.6
|Lofton
|5
|4.6
|7-14
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|15
|3.0
|Chandler
|14
|10.5
|18-48
|.375
|2-12
|3-7
|.429
|41
|2.9
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|31
|241.6
|1336-2855
|.468
|364-1037
|550-776
|.709
|3586
|115.7
|OPPONENTS
|31
|241.6
|1240-2778
|.446
|404-1140
|553-730
|.758
|3437
|110.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|34
|132
|166
|6.4
|205
|7.9
|48
|2
|27
|96
|6
|Bane
|6
|56
|62
|4.8
|59
|4.5
|33
|0
|8
|28
|3
|Brooks
|21
|82
|103
|3.7
|79
|2.8
|90
|1
|26
|48
|4
|Jackson
|27
|67
|94
|6.3
|9
|.6
|43
|0
|15
|21
|47
|Clarke
|40
|125
|165
|5.3
|35
|1.1
|73
|0
|12
|35
|25
|Jones
|13
|58
|71
|2.3
|143
|4.6
|13
|0
|24
|34
|2
|Aldama
|40
|125
|165
|5.5
|40
|1.3
|74
|0
|24
|18
|27
|Adams
|133
|153
|286
|10.2
|63
|2.3
|66
|0
|24
|56
|33
|Konchar
|32
|136
|168
|5.8
|46
|1.6
|48
|0
|30
|18
|7
|Roddy
|20
|66
|86
|2.8
|22
|.7
|44
|0
|12
|24
|10
|Z.Williams
|2
|25
|27
|3.9
|14
|2.0
|12
|0
|4
|11
|2
|LaRavia
|16
|38
|54
|2.7
|18
|.9
|37
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Tillman
|18
|21
|39
|2.3
|8
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chandler
|3
|20
|23
|1.6
|33
|2.4
|7
|0
|8
|13
|4
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|407
|1111
|1518
|49.0
|780
|25.2
|612
|3
|234
|425
|181
|OPPONENTS
|339
|992
|1331
|42.9
|814
|26.3
|678
|0
|222
|436
|155
