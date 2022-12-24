AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant2632.1240-534.44944-129164-223.73568826.5
Bane1332.8103-226.45648-11059-64.92231324.1
Brooks2830.8188-455.41365-18761-78.78250217.9
Jackson1525.386-170.50625-6957-75.76025416.9
Clarke3119.5131-201.6521-658-78.74432110.4
Jones3123.9125-282.44347-12626-36.72232310.4
Aldama3024.0106-222.47739-10647-63.7462989.9
Adams2826.598-164.5980-124-76.3162207.9
Konchar2926.482-177.46340-10316-19.8422207.6
Roddy3118.978-194.40230-10421-33.6362076.7
Z.Williams718.714-41.3411-192-21.000314.4
LaRavia2015.930-72.41719-505-51.000844.2
Tillman179.927-44.6142-66-14.429623.6
Lofton54.67-14.5000-11-3.333153.0
Chandler1410.518-48.3752-123-7.429412.9
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM31241.61336-2855.468364-1037550-776.7093586115.7
OPPONENTS31241.61240-2778.446404-1140553-730.7583437110.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant341321666.42057.948227966
Bane656624.8594.53308283
Brooks21821033.7792.890126484
Jackson2767946.39.6430152147
Clarke401251655.3351.1730123525
Jones1358712.31434.613024342
Aldama401251655.5401.3740241827
Adams13315328610.2632.3660245633
Konchar321361685.8461.648030187
Roddy2066862.822.7440122410
Z.Williams225273.9142.01204112
LaRavia1638542.718.937010153
Tillman1821392.38.5160677
Lofton134.84.830010
Chandler320231.6332.4708134
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM4071111151849.078025.26123234425181
OPPONENTS339992133142.981426.36780222436155

